PeopleKeys Acquires Repcruit ATS to Expand Predictive Hiring Capabilities

Youngstown, OH, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral analytics leader, PeopleKeys recently acquired technology company, Repcruit to enhance its predictive hiring capabilities. The addition of the Recruit ATS platform for applicant sourcing, tracking, and matching, combined with PeopleKeys patent-pending hiring technology, will further PeopleKeys' expansion as a full-service predictive hiring solution provider.

The continued growth of PeopleKeys' capabilities positions the company to positively impact human resource management by improving employee retention and helping to hire right the first time. PeopleKeys has been analyzing top performance data in occupations for over 35 years. As a result of consulting with businesses worldwide, PeopleKeys has collected best-practice behavioral benchmarks in hundreds of occupations. The new cloud-based platform will empower small companies to utilize the same job-specific hiring data perfected by the most successful companies worldwide.

"We are developing the new Repcruit, powered by PeopleKeys, platform to enable you to replicate your top performers, automate your hiring process, and retain your top talent through hiring smarter," said PeopleKeys CEO, Sandy Kulkin. "Over the years, we have partnered in the success of thousands of coaches, consultants, franchises, and businesses. We are expanding our DISC-based solutions and customizable tools to help your company grow with maximum behavioral insight."

The launch of the new platform later this year will be optimized for:

Automated job postings to select job boards

Candidate searching, filtering, and tracking

Soft and hard skill benchmarking and assessment

Candidate screening and interviewing tools

Features will equip clients to:

Expand their candidate reach by communicating their job opening via a unique URL link on corporate websites, local job boards, and social media

Utilize custom assessment questionnaires for position-critical hard-skills

Compare job-specific behavioral ideals to candidate behaviors in both typical and stressed environments

Filter and create a short list of candidates that meet the benchmarks

Create workflows to automate hiring processes

Recruit is the perfect solution for:

Independent business owners who need a simple and predictive hiring solution

Large companies with high-volume hiring needs

PeopleKeys, is recognized as an international behavioral analysis expert and leader for over 35 years. PeopleKeys has been providing DISC-based solutions to thousands of companies and millions of individuals worldwide. Their goal is to help people use people analytics to understand how behavioral analysis can enhance relationships, improve productivity, minimize conflict, and unlock the potential in today's workforces. PeopleKeys' behavioral courses, assessments, customizations, integrations, as well as training and consulting solutions, have been translated into over 33 languages.

Click here to learn more about the upcoming Repcruit, powered by PeopleKeys, hiring system or to request to become a beta tester when the beta version becomes available this fall.

Coleen Kulkin PeopleKeys 1-800-779-3472 marketing@peoplekeys.com