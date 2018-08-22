Phenom People Adds Mark MacDonald as Vice President of Client Services

AMBLER, Pa., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People, the global leader in Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM), announced today that Mark MacDonald will assume the role of vice president of Client Services.



Mark MacDonald, VP of Client Services at Phenom People





"Mark is an integral part of our purpose," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "Our customers are our priority, and Mark's role is vitally important to ensure success begins the moment they start their relationship with Phenom People. I'm confident that Mark's background and experience will enhance the solutions integration services we provide our clients daily."

Mark MacDonald has over twenty years of technology solution experience. He joined Phenom People from TargetX where he also served as vice president of Client Services. He also held executive roles at OpenText and Metastorm, technology solution companies that evaluate and improve business practices through various analytics. Both TargetX and OpenText experienced massive growth throughout his tenure.

"When I came to Phenom People, I knew I was embarking on an exciting journey," said MacDonald. "Since being here, I've witnessed staggering growth which has ignited more challenges and opportunities. I embrace these challenges and opportunities and I'm looking forward to helping my team and our clients be as successful as possible in our mission to help a billion people find the right job."

In this role, MacDonald will oversee all aspects of solution integration from the first site kickoff meeting to the go live date. He will ensure the complete product package for each client is delivered with satisfaction so that the handoff to implementation will run smoothly.

