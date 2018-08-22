Easton Pharmaceuticals Begins Discussions to Acquire an Interest in an Operating Casino and Hotel Resort in Greece with Revenues in Excess of 60 Million Euro Per Year

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: EAPH) Announces that it has begun discussions to acquire an interest or participate in the acquisition of an operating casino and hotel resort in Greece. The resort comprises of a private beach, 255 rooms and 20 suites, 8 restaurants, a wellness center, conference facilities and an 87 table/1,000 slot machine casino plus a VIP area.

As part of its plan to enter more lucrative market segments, Easton has begun discussions with a company acquiring an operating casino/hotel resort property in Greece. This is one of just 9 casinos operating in Greece. Easton's CEO, Mr. Evan Karras, participated in the privatization of gaming in Greece in the 1990's, has nurtured strong relationships and is familiar with the property and the gaming industry in the country. "This casino was one of the most successful casinos in Europe when it opened, and I am excited for the prospects of having Easton participate in such an incredible opportunity" stated Mr. Evan Karras. Mr. Karras further commented "This Agreement is one of several that Easton is looking to enter into for gaming globally and would bring the Company and its shareholders tremendous value and growth". Easton is negotiating its participation with the company acquiring the property. The acquisition is at a substantial discount of its cost with Easton assembling a specialized gaming team to manage the property. The property offers substantial upside, both in the gaming sector, as well as the hospitality sector and along with redevelopment potential for luxury managed condominium vacation units.

The discussions are currently highly confidential and anticipated to be completed this month or shortly thereafter with additional detailed information to be provided in the coming days or as it becomes readily available and approved for release.

About Easton Pharmaceuticals

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing medical drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton, together with BMV Medica S.A. own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for two patented women's diagnostic products and a novel natural treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis, which they have sub-licensed to BAYER and Gedeon Richter. In addition, a generic cancer drugs line is being developed for sale in Mexico. The company's gel formulation is thought to be an innovative and unique transdermal delivery system that can in the future be adaptable in the delivery of other drugs and Cannabidiol extracts. As part of its strategic growth plan, the Company is looking to enter new lucrative market segments globally, including Gaming, Real Estate and Hospitality among others.

CONTACT INFORMATION Evan Karras / CEO / President Tel: +1(416) 619-0291 Tel: +1(347) 284-0192 Email: info@eastonpharmaceuticalsinc.com