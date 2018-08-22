Cali Bamboo Marks 10th Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List

San Diego, CA, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green building industry leader, Cali Bamboo, has been included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list for the 10th straight year with a ranking of 2,370 for 2018. The direct-to-consumer and omnichannel leader in both flooring and decking saw 2017 sales revenue grow to $101.1 million -- an increase of 21.8% over 2016, and 183% for the past three years.



Each year Inc. recognizes the fastest growing private companies in America based on revenue over a three-year time frame. Inclusion on the list more than once, let alone 10 times in a row, is no easy feat. Of the tens of thousands of companies that apply, only a fraction have made the list more than once, and only half a percent have remained there 10 times.



Summer 2018 also saw Cali Bamboo notch its ninth year on the San Diego Business Journal's annual Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, another elite grouping in which the company ranked #49.



"This amazing accomplishment goes out to our team," says President and CEO, Doug Jackson. "We're looking at 10 years of soaring revenue, but behind those numbers are the folks who everyday push for world-class products, a superior customer experience, and a company that truly values its people. That's our not-so-secret formula, and it's going to keep us on this list another 10 years."



Cali Bamboo Founder and former CEO, Jeff Goldberg says, "I am so incredibly proud of Cali for joining the elite Inc. 5000 10x club while also crossing another milestone -- the $100M+ club. The success of the company has exceeded my expectations when Tanner [Haigwood] and I started Cali Bamboo from the back of a van in 2004. I'm most proud of our mission of environmental sustainability which remains at the core of the company, and the foundation of a great culture which helps perpetuate our success. As 2017 was my last year as CEO, I'm thrilled that Doug Jackson now leads Cali to the next phase of growth in 2018 and beyond."



About Cali Bamboo

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Cali Bamboo is a rapidly growing, omnichannel flooring and decking home improvement platform delivering best-in-class products and an authentic brand experience to customers seeking high-quality, sustainable and primarily remodel-driven flooring that is beautiful, durable, and affordable. The company offers an expanding range of highly-engineered, eco-friendly products including: bamboo, eucalyptus, luxury vinyl, and engineered flooring, composite decking, fencing, plywood, and sustainably woven area rugs. Unique among flooring suppliers, Cali leverages the power of an efficient, internet-driven Direct-to-Consumer model to build brand and product awareness within an increasingly online savvy remodeling consumer universe. Founded in 2004 and recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 10 consecutive years, Cali Bamboo models how individuals, businesses, and communities can implement modern design along with structural strength and environmental integrity. Products are available directly from Cali Bamboo or through Lowe's, Petco, and top building materials dealers across the country. www.CaliBamboo.com





