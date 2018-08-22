Zai Lab Announces Presentations at the 21st Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO) and the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC)

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company, today announced that two studies will be presented at the 21st Annual Meeting of Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology (CSCO), which will be held September 19-23, 2018, at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center (XICEC) in Xiamen, China. Zai Lab will also present one study at the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC), which will be held September 23-26, 2018, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

CSCO Presentations Title: A Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety of niraparib (ZL-2306) in Chinese patients with epithelial ovarian cancer (OC) Presentation Date and Time: Sept. 21st at 3:36pm Abstract Number: 936 Title: Exploring the efficacy and safety of different doses of ZL-2301 (Brivanib) in advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients with systemic treatment failure or intolerance Presentation Date and Time: Sept. 22nd at 4:30pm Abstract number: 1268 WCLC Presentation Title: A Phase 3 study of Niraparib as Maintenance Therapy in 1L Platinum Responsive Extensive Disease Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients Presentation Date and Time: Sept. 23rd morning session (7am to 11:15am) Abstract number: 12119

About ZL-2306 (niraparib)



ZL-2306 (niraparib) is a highly potent and selective oral, once-daily small molecule poly (ADP-ribose) PARP 1/2 inhibitor. Niraparib was approved in March 2017 by the FDA in the U.S. and by the EMA in the EU under the trade name ZEJULA® in November 2017 as a maintenance treatment for women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Based on the approval status in the U.S. and EU, Zai Lab submitted a market registration application for niraparib in Hong Kong and plans to launch and commercialize niraparib in Hong Kong in the second half of 2018. Zai Lab believes ZL-2306 (niraparib) has the potential to be a first-in-class Category 1 drug for treatment across multiple solid tumor types in China.

About ZL-2301 (Brivanib)

ZL-2301 (Brivanib) is an oral, small molecule dual target tyrosine kinase inhibitor, or TKI. Zai Lab licensed exclusive rights for China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan from Bristol Myers Squibb.ZL-2301 (Brivanib) has been tested in 4 phase III studies in hepatocellular cancer and showed anti-tumor activity and manageable drug safety. Based on Zai Lab's review of the results from Bristol-Myers Squibb's development program for ZL-2301 (Brivanib), its understanding of the etiology and current standard of care of HCC in Chinese patients and its ongoing research, Zai Lab believes that ZL-2301(Brivanib) has the potential to be an effective treatment option for Chinese HCC patients and merits further clinical trials. In the second quarter of 2017 Zai Lab initiated a Phase II trial of ZL-2301(Brivanib) as a second-line treatment for advanced HCC patients in China.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is a Shanghai-based innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. The company's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

Zai Lab Limited





