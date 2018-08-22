IMARC Research Earns New Quality Certification

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMARC Research, a leading medical device CRO, announces the appointment of Toni Hegyi to Quality Assurance Manager and is pleased to have earned a new quality management certification.



IMARC appointed Toni Hegyi, RDH, BSAS, CCRP, as Quality Assurance Manager to lead IMARC's quality initiatives. Said IMARC CEO Sandra Maddock, "Ms. Hegyi was a natural choice for the position given her unwavering personal commitment to quality. Her leadership was essential throughout the entire re-certification process."

The new certification, ISO 9001:2015, is an international standard that specifies the criteria for a quality management system (QMS). Being ISO certified means IMARC is committed to providing the highest quality of products and services, customer satisfaction, and continual improvement. Companies that complete and maintain the ISO certification go through a rigorous process to establish methods that maximize quality, efficiency, and consistency.

Having been previously ISO 9001:2008 certified, the transition to the new 2015 standard has only strengthened IMARC's position on quality with more of a focus on leadership engagement and risk management. "Our goal in serving our clients has always been to be engaging at the leadership level, continually assessing and mitigating risks, and delivering high quality work that exceeds our clients' expectations," Maddock said. "This certification is a formal recognition that our processes are working."

IMARC offers comprehensive, risk-based oversight, ensuring compliance at every stage in the clinical research process. The company has been a trusted source of independent monitoring, auditing, and consulting for nearly two decades. In recent years, it has expanded its clinical research services to include project management, data management, clinical research training, safety monitoring and site support.

To learn more about IMARC's services and its leadership, visit imarcresearch.com.

Contact:

John Lehmann, Director of Business Development

jlehmann@imarcresearch.com

440-801-1540