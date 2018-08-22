INTL FCStone Inc. to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) (the "Company") today announced that it has been invited to present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference, which will be held on August 29-30, 2018 at The Gwen at 521 N. Rush St. in Chicago.



Sean O'Conner, CEO, and Bill Dunaway, CFO at INTL FCStone Inc., will be presenting at 1:10 pm CDT on Wednesday, August 29 and will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Please contact the Company if you wish to schedule a meeting. The presentation will also be webcast live, as well as recorded, and is available for on-demand viewing at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa26/intl.



About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world.

Serving more than 20,000 customers in 130 countries on six continents, the company provides products and services across five market segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Our customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity, as well as asset managers, introducing broker-dealers, insurance companies, brokers, institutional and retail investors, commercial and investment banks, and governmental, non-governmental and charitable organizations. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

Further information on INTL is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

