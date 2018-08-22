Mechel Reports the 1H 2018 Financial Results
Consolidated revenue – 157.0 bln rubles (+5% compared to 1H 2017)
EBITDA* – 41.4 bln rubles (+3% compared to 1H 2017)
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO – 4.7 bln rubles
MOSCOW, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechel PAO ((MOEX: MTLR, NYSE:MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the 1H 2018.
Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented:
"In the second quarter, the Group improved its financial results quarter-on-quarter. The first half of the year's results have also improved year-on-year. This was due to the implementation of our strategy of increasing the share of high-margin products in our production and sales structure, as well as a favorable market environment for most of our products.
"In the second quarter, our company managed to stabilize mining volumes. The measures undertaken since mid-last year and aimed at renewing and replenishing our mining fleet, yielded positive results. The only decline in mining we registered was at Yakutugol, which had accumulated sufficient stockpiles for processing and shipping. Yakutugol focused on stripping works, which is preparation for future coal mining. Other mining facilities, including Korshunov Mining Plant, demonstrated increase in mining volumes. We continue to work on restoring our production volumes.
"A minor decrease in our steel division's pig iron and steel production was due to planned repairs at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant. We also continue to push forward with our investment projects that will enable us to substitute imports and further improve our competitive advantages and profit margin. Practically all our facilities take advantage of favorable market conditions to master production of new product types and expand into new markets.
"Among other positive news I would like to note that the Group has received Gazprombank's confirmation of adherence to the debt repayment schedule agreed for our credit facilities, which led to the write-off of fines and penalties totaling 7.3 billion rubles."
Consolidated Results For The 1H2018
|Mln rubles
|1H' 18
|1H' 17
|%
|2Q' 18
|1Q' 18
|%
|Revenue
from external customers
|157,038
|149,384
|5
|%
|82,186
|74,852
|10
|%
|Operating profit
|32,641
|30,677
|6
|%
|19,258
|13,383
|44
|%
|EBITDA
|41,440
|40,227
|3
|%
|23,004
|18,436
|25
|%
|EBITDA, margin
|26
|%
|27
|%
|28
|%
|25
|%
|Profit
attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
|4,693
|4,994
|-6
|%
|1,400
|3,293
|-57
|%
___________________________
* EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.
Mining Segment
Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Pavel Shtark noted:
"In 2Q2018, the division demonstrated an improvement in financial results. Revenue from sales of our products to third parties went up by 13% quarter-on-quarter, EBITDA increased by 37%, and EBITDA margin reached 41%. The increase of sales of key products became the main factor that had a positive impact on the dynamics of the division's results.
"The situation in the global coal market has worsened in 2Q2018 quarter-on-quarter as contract prices for premium hard coking coal slumped from $237 to $197 per tonne and average spot prices went down from $228 to $190 per tonne. Russia's coal market was more stable, which enabled us to avoid the decrease in ruble prices on FCA basis quarter-on-quarter.
"The situation in China and Australia will traditionally have an impact on coal prices' further dynamics. In August, Chinese authorities announced that investment into railway infrastructure in 2018 will most likely exceed 800 billion yuan instead of 732 billion planned earlier. China's growing demand for steel products, combined with limitations on steel production in that country, which likely contribute to an inflated demand for high-quality imported raw materials. It is also possible that China will continue to amalgamate and consolidate coal producers while limiting mining volumes, which should also support prices.
"As for Australia, I should note that the leading producer of Australian coking coal reached record mining volumes, but export of Australian coal is unlikely to beat any records as insufficient funding will force rail freight operator Aurizon to reduce coal shipments by 20 million tonnes in 2018, including 16 million tonnes of coking coal.
"In the second quarter, the division increased coal sales volumes, as mining at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and Elgaugol went up by 2% and 12% respectively. Mining at Yakutugol decreased quarter-on-quarter by 20%, which was due to an added focus on stripping works that exceeded the previous quarter's results by 40%. In addition, in 1Q2018 a certain amount of coal has not been shipped, but remained in storage to be sold in the second quarter, which ensured a quarter-on-quarter increase in coal shipments. Due to large volumes of stripping works done at Yakutugol, production costs of products sold went up, but growth of mining volumes at Southern Kuzbass and Yakutugol led to a decrease in product unit costs and, ultimately, to an improved EBITDA and margin."
|Mln rubles
|1H' 18
|1H' 17
|%
|2Q' 18
|1Q' 18
|%
|Revenue
from external customers
|48,400
|51,519
|-6
|%
|25,676
|22,724
|13
|%
|Revenue
inter-segment
|19,045
|23,268
|-18
|%
|9,633
|9,412
|2
|%
|EBITDA
|24,891
|34,563
|-28
|%
|14,408
|10,483
|37
|%
|EBITDA, margin
|37
|%
|46
|%
|41
|%
|33
|%
Steel Segment
Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO's Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev noted:
"In this reporting period, the division continued to improve its operational and financial results. There was an improvement of financial results both in 2Q2018 quarter-on-quarter and in 1H2018 year-on-year. Revenue from sales to third parties went up by 13% quarter-on-quarter, EBITDA went up by 33%, and margin reached 16%.
"Though early in 2Q2018 market growth was restrained by high competition and our consumers' persistently low business activity, by mid-period demand has begun to pick up. Even though in June The 2018 FIFA World Cup put a damper on construction activity and overall demand, the price level for our products was higher quarter-on-quarter, which supported our financial results. Early in 3Q2018 prices in the market for long rolls began to grow, even though the excitement characteristic for the construction season is lacking.
"In this reporting period we increased sales of long products, hardware and stampings. Pig iron and steel production slumped by 4% and 6% accordingly quarter-on-quarter, which was due to planned repairs of Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's key facilities. In addition, we decreased shipments of rails both quarter-on-quarter and half a year on half a year, for the duration of negotiations on a new annual contract terms with Russian Railways. During this pause, the universal rolling mill was additionally loaded with beam production."
|Mln rubles
|1H' 18
|1H' 17
|%
|2Q' 18
|1Q' 18
|%
|Revenue
from external customers
|94,382
|84,955
|11
|%
|50,144
|44,238
|13
|%
|Revenue
inter-segment
|2,955
|3,740
|-21
|%
|1,365
|1,590
|-14
|%
|EBITDA
|14,484
|6,074
|138
|%
|8,280
|6,204
|33
|%
|EBITDA, margin
|15
|%
|7
|%
|16
|%
|14
|%
Power Segment
Mechel-Energo OOO's Chief Executive Officer Petr Pashnin noted:
"In 2Q2018 the power division demonstrated an expected decline in financial and operational results quarter-on-quarter as the heating season came to a close and the repair campaign aimed at preparing our key heat and electrical equipment for the new season began. At the same time, in 1H2018 the power division demonstrated an improvement in both financial and operational results year-on-year, which was due to a higher load of our facilities in the cold winter season."
|Mln rubles
|1H' 18
|1H' 17
|%
|2Q' 18
|1Q' 18
|%
|Revenue
from external customers
|14,256
|12,910
|10
|%
|6,365
|7,891
|-19
|%
|Revenue
inter-segment
|7,621
|8,473
|-10
|%
|3,584
|4,037
|-11
|%
|EBITDA
|1,200
|966
|24
|%
|463
|737
|-37
|%
|EBITDA, margin
|5
|%
|5
|%
|5
|%
|6
|%
The management of Mechel will host a conference call today at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. London time, 11:00 a.m. New York time) to review Mechel's financial results and comment on current operations. The call may be accessed via the Internet at http://www.mechel.com, under the Investor Relations section.
Please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.
Conference Call Phone Numbers:
International: +44 (0) 330 336 9125
US: +1 323-994-2082
Russia: +7 495 213 1767
Conference ID: 1122595
Attachments to the 1H 2018 Earnings Press Release
Attachment A
Non-IFRS financial measures. This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA) represents profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO before Depreciation, depletion and amortization, Foreign exchange loss (gain), net, Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments, Finance income, Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, Write-off of accounts receivable, Write-off of inventories to net realisable value, Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets, Allowance for doubtful accounts, Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries, Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, Income tax expense (benefit), Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses, Other fines and penalties, Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term and Other one-off items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of our Revenue. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be similar to EBITDA measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement under IFRS and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information contained in our interim condensed consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income. We believe that our adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets are considered operating expenses under IFRS, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with non-current assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the metals and mining industry.
Our calculations of Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts** and trade working capital are presented below:
|Mln rubles
|30.06.2018
|31.12.2017
|Loans and borrowings, excluding interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts
|390,520
|380,541
|Interest payable
|18,889
|20,420
|Non-current loans and borrowings
|15,991
|17,360
|Other non-current financial liabilities
|42,516
|40,916
|Other current financial liabilities
|534
|734
|less Cash and cash equivalents
|(2,936
|)
|(2,452
|)
|Net debt, excluding finance lease liabilities, fines and penalties on overdue amounts
|465,514
|457,519
|Current finance lease liabilities
|6,572
|7,476
|Non-current finance lease liabilities
|2,327
|1,878
|Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts
|474,413
|466,873
|Mln rubles
|30.06.2018
|31.12.2017
|Trade and other receivables
|19,839
|18,762
|Inventories
|41,090
|37,990
|Other current assets
|7,831
|7,589
|Income tax receivables
|168
|107
|Trade current assets
|68,928
|64,448
|Trade and other payables
|33,640
|33,469
|Advances received
|5,430
|4,385
|Provisions and other current liabilities
|2,642
|3,428
|Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax
|7,162
|6,696
|Income tax payable
|5,325
|4,578
|Trade current liabilities
|54,199
|52,556
|Trade working capital
|14,729
|11,892
_____________________________
** Calculations of Net debt could be differ from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements.
EBITDA can be reconciled to our interim condensed consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income as follows:
|Consolidated
Results
|Mining
Segment ***
|Steel
Segment***
|Power
Segment***
|Mln rubles
|6m 2018
|6m 2017
|6m 2018
|6m 2017
|6m 2018
|6m 2017
|6m 2018
|6m 2017
|Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
|4,693
|4,994
|1,284
|10,698
|1,673
|(4,312
|)
|643
|(13
|)
|Add:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
|6,991
|7,228
|3,916
|4,077
|2,825
|2,919
|250
|232
|Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|11,580
|(1,804
|)
|7,792
|(1,496
|)
|3,771
|(308
|)
|17
|-
|Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments
|21,445
|24,096
|15,867
|17,725
|6,036
|6,975
|281
|447
|Finance income
|(7,863
|)
|(442
|)
|(6,170
|)
|(1,042
|)
|(1,661
|)
|(421
|)
|(771
|)
|(32
|)
|Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, write-off of accounts receivable and write-off of inventories to net realisable value, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets and allowance for doubtful accounts
|1,536
|1,253
|475
|495
|511
|508
|553
|249
|Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries
|(310
|)
|4
|(3
|)
|4
|(307
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|587
|688
|85
|593
|393
|111
|110
|(16
|)
|Income tax expense
|2,465
|3,627
|1,772
|3,123
|824
|473
|92
|31
|Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses
|71
|64
|59
|51
|11
|11
|1
|2
|Other fines and penalties
|309
|599
|(163
|)
|372
|447
|159
|26
|68
|Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term
|(64
|)
|(80
|)
|(23
|)
|(37
|)
|(39
|)
|(41
|)
|(2
|)
|(2
|)
|EBITDA
|41,440
|40,227
|24,891
|34,563
|14,484
|6,074
|1,200
|966
|EBITDA, margin
|26
|%
|27
|%
|37
|%
|46
|%
|15
|%
|7
|%
|5
|%
|5
|%
|Mln rubles
|2q 2018
|1q 2018
|2q 2018
|1q 2018
|2q 2018
|1q 2018
|2q 2018
|1q 2018
|Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
|1,400
|3,293
|1,013
|271
|(370
|)
|2,043
|676
|(33
|)
|Add:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
|3,514
|3,477
|1,946
|1,970
|1,452
|1,373
|116
|134
|Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|12,088
|(508
|)
|8,289
|(497
|)
|3,783
|(12
|)
|16
|1
|Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments
|10,982
|10,463
|8,167
|7,700
|3,057
|2,979
|123
|158
|Finance income
|(7,770
|)
|(93
|)
|(5,822
|)
|(348
|)
|(1,553
|)
|(108
|)
|(760
|)
|(11
|)
|Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, write-off of accounts receivable and write-off of inventories to net realisable value, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets and allowance for doubtful accounts
|295
|1,241
|111
|364
|74
|437
|113
|440
|Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries
|(310
|)
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|(307
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|349
|238
|56
|29
|221
|172
|73
|37
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,455
|10
|893
|879
|1,686
|(862
|)
|99
|(7
|)
|Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses
|35
|36
|30
|29
|5
|6
|-
|1
|Other fines and penalties
|(1
|)
|310
|(255
|)
|92
|248
|199
|7
|19
|Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term
|(33
|)
|(31
|)
|(17
|)
|(6
|)
|(16
|)
|(23
|)
|-
|(2
|)
|EBITDA
|23,004
|18,436
|14,408
|10,483
|8,280
|6,204
|463
|737
|EBITDA, margin
|28
|%
|25
|%
|41
|%
|33
|%
|16
|%
|14
|%
|5
|%
|6
|%
|*** including inter-segment operations
Attachment B
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS) AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
for the six months ended June 30, 2018
|(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles, unless stated otherwise)
|Six months ended
June 30, 2018
|Six months ended
June 30, 2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenue
|157,038
|149,384
|Cost of sales
|(85,384
|)
|(80,608
|)
|Gross profit
|71,654
|68,776
|Selling and distribution expenses
|(28,851
|)
|(27,723
|)
|Loss on write-off of non-current assets
|(200
|)
|(148
|)
|Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets
|(528
|)
|(443
|)
|Taxes other than income taxes
|(2,396
|)
|(2,556
|)
|Administrative and other operating expenses
|(7,685
|)
|(7,718
|)
|Other operating income
|647
|489
|Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net
|(39,013
|)
|(38,099
|)
|Operating profit
|32,641
|30,677
|Finance income
|7,863
|442
|Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments of RUB 734 million and RUB 699 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively
|(21,445
|)
|(24,096
|)
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|(11,580
|)
|1,804
|Share of profit of associates, net
|36
|11
|Other income
|401
|541
|Other expenses
|(171
|)
|(70
|)
|Total other income and (expense), net
|(24,896
|)
|(21,368
|)
|Profit before tax
|7,745
|9,309
|Income tax expense
|(2,465
|)
|(3,627
|)
|Profit for the period
|5,280
|5,682
|Attributable to:
|Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
|4,693
|4,994
|Non-controlling interests
|587
|688
|Other comprehensive income
|Other comprehensive (loss) income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax:
|(321
|)
|28
|Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|(321
|)
|28
|Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax:
|6
|-
|Re-measurement of defined benefit plans
|6
|-
|Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax
|(315
|)
|28
|Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax
|4,965
|5,710
|Attributable to:
|Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
|4,378
|5,022
|Non-controlling interests
|587
|688
|Earnings per share
|Weighted average number of common shares
|416,270,745
|416,270,745
|Basic and diluted profit for the period attributable to common equity shareholders of Mechel PAO (Russian rubles per share)
|11,27
|12,00
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of June 30, 2018
|(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles)
|June 30, 2018
|December 31, 2017
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|195,635
|197,875
|Mineral licenses
|32,626
|33,240
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|19,234
|19,211
|Investments in associates
|291
|283
|Deferred tax assets
|148
|96
|Other non-current assets
|733
|758
|Non-current financial assets
|199
|202
|Total non-current assets
|248,866
|251,665
|Current assets
|Inventories
|41,090
|37,990
|Income tax receivables
|168
|107
|Trade and other receivables
|19,839
|18,762
|Other current assets
|7,831
|7,589
|Other current financial assets
|546
|562
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,936
|2,452
|Total current assets
|72,410
|67,462
|Total assets
|321,276
|319,127
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Common shares
|4,163
|4,163
|Preferred shares
|833
|833
|Additional paid-in capital
|24,378
|24,378
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|988
|1,303
|Accumulated deficit
|(282,121
|)
|(283,743
|)
|Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO
|(251,759
|)
|(253,066
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|9,515
|8,933
|Total equity
|(242,244
|)
|(244,133
|)
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|15,991
|17,360
|Finance lease liabilities
|2,327
|1,878
|Other non-current financial liabilities
|42,516
|40,916
|Other non-current liabilities
|128
|138
|Pension obligations
|3,530
|3,512
|Provisions
|3,847
|3,814
|Deferred tax liabilities
|10,025
|11,494
|Total non-current liabilities
|78,364
|79,112
|Current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts of RUB 32,451 million and RUB 41,992 million as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
|422,971
|422,533
|Trade and other payables
|33,640
|33,469
|Finance lease liabilities
|6,572
|7,476
|Income tax payable
|5,325
|4,578
|Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax
|7,162
|6,696
|Advances received
|5,430
|4,385
|Other current financial liabilities
|534
|734
|Other current liabilities
|75
|69
|Pension obligations
|880
|849
|Provisions
|2,567
|3,359
|Total current liabilities
|485,156
|484,148
|Total liabilities
|563,520
|563,260
|Total equity and liabilities
|321,276
|319,127
|INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
for the six months ended June 30, 2018
|(All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles unless stated otherwise)
|Six months ended
June 30, 2018
|Six months ended
June 30, 2017
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit for the period
|5,280
|5,682
|Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|6,250
|6,334
|Depletion of mineral licenses and amortisation of intangible assets
|741
|894
|Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|11,580
|(1,804
|)
|Deferred tax (benefit) expense
|(678
|)
|646
|Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets
|528
|443
|Write-off of accounts receivable
|67
|18
|Write-off of inventories to net realisable value
|710
|631
|Loss on write-off of non-current assets
|200
|148
|Loss on disposal of non-current assets
|52
|134
|Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term
|(64
|)
|(80
|)
|Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses
|71
|64
|Finance income
|(7,863
|)
|(442
|)
|Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments of RUB 734 million and RUB 699 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively
|21,445
|24,096
|Income associated with disposal of Bluestone
|(3
|)
|(462
|)
|Provisions for legal claims, on taxes other than income tax and other provisions
|(606
|)
|(3
|)
|Other
|(45
|)
|40
|Changes in working capital items
|Trade and other receivables
|(1,023
|)
|(334
|)
|Inventories
|(4,221
|)
|(2,474
|)
|Trade and other payables
|736
|(2,247
|)
|Advances received
|932
|597
|Taxes payable and other liabilities
|3,355
|2,528
|Other current assets
|(139
|)
|(424
|)
|Income tax paid
|(2,501
|)
|(2,360
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|34,804
|31,625
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Loans issued and other investments
|-
|(5
|)
|Interest received
|37
|123
|Proceeds from royalty and other proceeds associated with disposal of Bluestone
|3
|462
|Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed
|-
|82
|Proceeds from loans issued and other investments
|5
|142
|Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
|64
|58
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(2,155
|)
|(3,102
|)
|Purchases of intangible assets
|(150
|)
|-
|Interest paid, capitalised
|(267
|)
|(188
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,463
|)
|(2,428
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 3,193 million and nil for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively
|4,054
|6,179
|Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of nil and RUB 2,670 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively
|(15,256
|)
|(15,984
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|(5
|)
|-
|Interest paid, including fines and penalties
|(16,818
|)
|(15,869
|)
|Repayment of obligations under finance lease
|(1,474
|)
|(1,983
|)
|Deferred payments for acquisition of assets
|(406
|)
|(108
|)
|Deferred consideration paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods
|(2,393
|)
|(1,545
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(32,298
|)
|(29,310
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|37
|(268
|)
|Allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents
|(32
|)
|-
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|48
|(381
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|2,452
|1,689
|Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period
|1,223
|1,453
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|2,936
|2,951
|Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period
|1,271
|1,072
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.
There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation.