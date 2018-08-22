Mechel Reports the 1H 2018 Financial Results

Consolidated revenue – 157.0 bln rubles (+5% compared to 1H 2017)

EBITDA* – 41.4 bln rubles (+3% compared to 1H 2017)

Profit attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO – 4.7 bln rubles

MOSCOW, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechel PAO ((MOEX: MTLR, NYSE:MTL), a leading Russian mining and steel group, announces financial results for the 1H 2018.

Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented:

"In the second quarter, the Group improved its financial results quarter-on-quarter. The first half of the year's results have also improved year-on-year. This was due to the implementation of our strategy of increasing the share of high-margin products in our production and sales structure, as well as a favorable market environment for most of our products.

"In the second quarter, our company managed to stabilize mining volumes. The measures undertaken since mid-last year and aimed at renewing and replenishing our mining fleet, yielded positive results. The only decline in mining we registered was at Yakutugol, which had accumulated sufficient stockpiles for processing and shipping. Yakutugol focused on stripping works, which is preparation for future coal mining. Other mining facilities, including Korshunov Mining Plant, demonstrated increase in mining volumes. We continue to work on restoring our production volumes.

"A minor decrease in our steel division's pig iron and steel production was due to planned repairs at Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant. We also continue to push forward with our investment projects that will enable us to substitute imports and further improve our competitive advantages and profit margin. Practically all our facilities take advantage of favorable market conditions to master production of new product types and expand into new markets.

"Among other positive news I would like to note that the Group has received Gazprombank's confirmation of adherence to the debt repayment schedule agreed for our credit facilities, which led to the write-off of fines and penalties totaling 7.3 billion rubles."

Consolidated Results For The 1H2018

Mln rubles 1H' 18 1H' 17 % 2Q' 18 1Q' 18 % Revenue

from external customers 157,038 149,384 5 % 82,186 74,852 10 % Operating profit 32,641 30,677 6 % 19,258 13,383 44 % EBITDA 41,440 40,227 3 % 23,004 18,436 25 % EBITDA, margin 26 % 27 % 28 % 25 % Profit

attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 4,693 4,994 -6 % 1,400 3,293 -57 %

___________________________

* EBITDA - Adjusted EBITDA. Please find the calculation of the Adjusted EBITDA and other non-IFRS measures used here and hereafter in Attachment A.

Mining Segment

Mechel Mining Management OOO's Chief Executive Officer Pavel Shtark noted:

"In 2Q2018, the division demonstrated an improvement in financial results. Revenue from sales of our products to third parties went up by 13% quarter-on-quarter, EBITDA increased by 37%, and EBITDA margin reached 41%. The increase of sales of key products became the main factor that had a positive impact on the dynamics of the division's results.



"The situation in the global coal market has worsened in 2Q2018 quarter-on-quarter as contract prices for premium hard coking coal slumped from $237 to $197 per tonne and average spot prices went down from $228 to $190 per tonne. Russia's coal market was more stable, which enabled us to avoid the decrease in ruble prices on FCA basis quarter-on-quarter.



"The situation in China and Australia will traditionally have an impact on coal prices' further dynamics. In August, Chinese authorities announced that investment into railway infrastructure in 2018 will most likely exceed 800 billion yuan instead of 732 billion planned earlier. China's growing demand for steel products, combined with limitations on steel production in that country, which likely contribute to an inflated demand for high-quality imported raw materials. It is also possible that China will continue to amalgamate and consolidate coal producers while limiting mining volumes, which should also support prices.



"As for Australia, I should note that the leading producer of Australian coking coal reached record mining volumes, but export of Australian coal is unlikely to beat any records as insufficient funding will force rail freight operator Aurizon to reduce coal shipments by 20 million tonnes in 2018, including 16 million tonnes of coking coal.

"In the second quarter, the division increased coal sales volumes, as mining at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company and Elgaugol went up by 2% and 12% respectively. Mining at Yakutugol decreased quarter-on-quarter by 20%, which was due to an added focus on stripping works that exceeded the previous quarter's results by 40%. In addition, in 1Q2018 a certain amount of coal has not been shipped, but remained in storage to be sold in the second quarter, which ensured a quarter-on-quarter increase in coal shipments. Due to large volumes of stripping works done at Yakutugol, production costs of products sold went up, but growth of mining volumes at Southern Kuzbass and Yakutugol led to a decrease in product unit costs and, ultimately, to an improved EBITDA and margin."

Mln rubles 1H' 18 1H' 17 % 2Q' 18 1Q' 18 % Revenue

from external customers 48,400 51,519 -6 % 25,676 22,724 13 % Revenue

inter-segment 19,045 23,268 -18 % 9,633 9,412 2 % EBITDA 24,891 34,563 -28 % 14,408 10,483 37 % EBITDA, margin 37 % 46 % 41 % 33 %

Steel Segment

Mechel-Steel Management Company OOO's Chief Executive Officer Andrey Ponomarev noted:



"In this reporting period, the division continued to improve its operational and financial results. There was an improvement of financial results both in 2Q2018 quarter-on-quarter and in 1H2018 year-on-year. Revenue from sales to third parties went up by 13% quarter-on-quarter, EBITDA went up by 33%, and margin reached 16%.



"Though early in 2Q2018 market growth was restrained by high competition and our consumers' persistently low business activity, by mid-period demand has begun to pick up. Even though in June The 2018 FIFA World Cup put a damper on construction activity and overall demand, the price level for our products was higher quarter-on-quarter, which supported our financial results. Early in 3Q2018 prices in the market for long rolls began to grow, even though the excitement characteristic for the construction season is lacking.

"In this reporting period we increased sales of long products, hardware and stampings. Pig iron and steel production slumped by 4% and 6% accordingly quarter-on-quarter, which was due to planned repairs of Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant's key facilities. In addition, we decreased shipments of rails both quarter-on-quarter and half a year on half a year, for the duration of negotiations on a new annual contract terms with Russian Railways. During this pause, the universal rolling mill was additionally loaded with beam production."

Mln rubles 1H' 18 1H' 17 % 2Q' 18 1Q' 18 % Revenue

from external customers 94,382 84,955 11 % 50,144 44,238 13 % Revenue

inter-segment 2,955 3,740 -21 % 1,365 1,590 -14 % EBITDA 14,484 6,074 138 % 8,280 6,204 33 % EBITDA, margin 15 % 7 % 16 % 14 %

Power Segment

Mechel-Energo OOO's Chief Executive Officer Petr Pashnin noted:



"In 2Q2018 the power division demonstrated an expected decline in financial and operational results quarter-on-quarter as the heating season came to a close and the repair campaign aimed at preparing our key heat and electrical equipment for the new season began. At the same time, in 1H2018 the power division demonstrated an improvement in both financial and operational results year-on-year, which was due to a higher load of our facilities in the cold winter season."

Mln rubles 1H' 18 1H' 17 % 2Q' 18 1Q' 18 % Revenue

from external customers 14,256 12,910 10 % 6,365 7,891 -19 % Revenue

inter-segment 7,621 8,473 -10 % 3,584 4,037 -11 % EBITDA 1,200 966 24 % 463 737 -37 % EBITDA, margin 5 % 5 % 5 % 6 %

The management of Mechel will host a conference call today at 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. London time, 11:00 a.m. New York time) to review Mechel's financial results and comment on current operations. The call may be accessed via the Internet at http://www.mechel.com, under the Investor Relations section.

Please dial the number below approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call.

Conference Call Phone Numbers:

International: +44 (0) 330 336 9125

US: +1 323-994-2082

Russia: +7 495 213 1767

Conference ID: 1122595

Alexey Lukashov

Director of Investor Relations

Mechel PAO

Phone: 7-495-221-88-88

Fax: 7-495-221-88-00

alexey.lukashov@mechel.com

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Mechel, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements. We refer you to the documents Mechel files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. These documents contain and identify important factors, including those contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in our Form 20-F, that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, the achievement of anticipated levels of profitability, growth, cost and synergy of our recent acquisitions, the impact of competitive pricing, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals and licenses, the impact of developments in the Russian economic, political and legal environment, volatility in stock markets or in the price of our shares or ADRs, financial risk management and the impact of general business and global economic conditions.

Attachments to the 1H 2018 Earnings Press Release

Attachment A

Non-IFRS financial measures. This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA) represents profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO before Depreciation, depletion and amortization, Foreign exchange loss (gain), net, Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments, Finance income, Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, Impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, Write-off of accounts receivable, Write-off of inventories to net realisable value, Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets, Allowance for doubtful accounts, Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries, Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, Income tax expense (benefit), Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses, Other fines and penalties, Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term and Other one-off items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of our Revenue. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be similar to EBITDA measures of other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement under IFRS and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for the information contained in our interim condensed consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income. We believe that our adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation, depletion, amortisation and impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets are considered operating expenses under IFRS, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with non-current assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within the metals and mining industry.

Our calculations of Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts** and trade working capital are presented below:

Mln rubles 30.06.2018 31.12.2017 Loans and borrowings, excluding interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts 390,520 380,541 Interest payable 18,889 20,420 Non-current loans and borrowings 15,991 17,360 Other non-current financial liabilities 42,516 40,916 Other current financial liabilities 534 734 less Cash and cash equivalents (2,936 ) (2,452 ) Net debt, excluding finance lease liabilities, fines and penalties on overdue amounts 465,514 457,519 Current finance lease liabilities 6,572 7,476 Non-current finance lease liabilities 2,327 1,878 Net debt, excluding fines and penalties on overdue amounts 474,413 466,873 Mln rubles 30.06.2018 31.12.2017 Trade and other receivables 19,839 18,762 Inventories 41,090 37,990 Other current assets 7,831 7,589 Income tax receivables 168 107 Trade current assets 68,928 64,448 Trade and other payables 33,640 33,469 Advances received 5,430 4,385 Provisions and other current liabilities 2,642 3,428 Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax 7,162 6,696 Income tax payable 5,325 4,578 Trade current liabilities 54,199 52,556 Trade working capital 14,729 11,892

_____________________________

** Calculations of Net debt could be differ from indicators calculated in accordance with loan agreements upon dependence on definitions in such agreements.





EBITDA can be reconciled to our interim condensed consolidated statement of profit (loss) and other comprehensive income as follows:

Consolidated

Results Mining

Segment *** Steel

Segment*** Power

Segment*** Mln rubles 6m 2018 6m 2017 6m 2018 6m 2017 6m 2018 6m 2017 6m 2018 6m 2017 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 4,693 4,994 1,284 10,698 1,673 (4,312 ) 643 (13 ) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 6,991 7,228 3,916 4,077 2,825 2,919 250 232 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 11,580 (1,804 ) 7,792 (1,496 ) 3,771 (308 ) 17 - Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments 21,445 24,096 15,867 17,725 6,036 6,975 281 447 Finance income (7,863 ) (442 ) (6,170 ) (1,042 ) (1,661 ) (421 ) (771 ) (32 ) Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, write-off of accounts receivable and write-off of inventories to net realisable value, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets and allowance for doubtful accounts 1,536 1,253 475 495 511 508 553 249 Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries (310 ) 4 (3 ) 4 (307 ) - - - Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 587 688 85 593 393 111 110 (16 ) Income tax expense 2,465 3,627 1,772 3,123 824 473 92 31 Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses 71 64 59 51 11 11 1 2 Other fines and penalties 309 599 (163 ) 372 447 159 26 68 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term (64 ) (80 ) (23 ) (37 ) (39 ) (41 ) (2 ) (2 ) EBITDA 41,440 40,227 24,891 34,563 14,484 6,074 1,200 966 EBITDA, margin 26 % 27 % 37 % 46 % 15 % 7 % 5 % 5 % Mln rubles 2q 2018 1q 2018 2q 2018 1q 2018 2q 2018 1q 2018 2q 2018 1q 2018 Profit (loss) attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 1,400 3,293 1,013 271 (370 ) 2,043 676 (33 ) Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 3,514 3,477 1,946 1,970 1,452 1,373 116 134 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 12,088 (508 ) 8,289 (497 ) 3,783 (12 ) 16 1 Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments 10,982 10,463 8,167 7,700 3,057 2,979 123 158 Finance income (7,770 ) (93 ) (5,822 ) (348 ) (1,553 ) (108 ) (760 ) (11 ) Net result on the disposal of non-current assets, impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets, write-off of accounts receivable and write-off of inventories to net realisable value, allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets and allowance for doubtful accounts 295 1,241 111 364 74 437 113 440 Net result on the disposal of subsidiaries (310 ) - (3 ) - (307 ) - - - Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 349 238 56 29 221 172 73 37 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,455 10 893 879 1,686 (862 ) 99 (7 ) Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses 35 36 30 29 5 6 - 1 Other fines and penalties (1 ) 310 (255 ) 92 248 199 7 19 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term (33 ) (31 ) (17 ) (6 ) (16 ) (23 ) - (2 ) EBITDA 23,004 18,436 14,408 10,483 8,280 6,204 463 737 EBITDA, margin 28 % 25 % 41 % 33 % 16 % 14 % 5 % 6 % *** including inter-segment operations





Attachment B

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT (LOSS) AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles, unless stated otherwise) Six months ended

June 30, 2018 Six months ended

June 30, 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 157,038 149,384 Cost of sales (85,384 ) (80,608 ) Gross profit 71,654 68,776 Selling and distribution expenses (28,851 ) (27,723 ) Loss on write-off of non-current assets (200 ) (148 ) Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets (528 ) (443 ) Taxes other than income taxes (2,396 ) (2,556 ) Administrative and other operating expenses (7,685 ) (7,718 ) Other operating income 647 489 Total selling, distribution and operating income and (expenses), net (39,013 ) (38,099 ) Operating profit 32,641 30,677 Finance income 7,863 442 Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance leases payments of RUB 734 million and RUB 699 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (21,445 ) (24,096 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (11,580 ) 1,804 Share of profit of associates, net 36 11 Other income 401 541 Other expenses (171 ) (70 ) Total other income and (expense), net (24,896 ) (21,368 ) Profit before tax 7,745 9,309 Income tax expense (2,465 ) (3,627 ) Profit for the period 5,280 5,682 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 4,693 4,994 Non-controlling interests 587 688 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive (loss) income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax: (321 ) 28 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (321 ) 28 Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of income tax: 6 - Re-measurement of defined benefit plans 6 - Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of tax (315 ) 28 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 4,965 5,710 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of Mechel PAO 4,378 5,022 Non-controlling interests 587 688 Earnings per share Weighted average number of common shares 416,270,745 416,270,745 Basic and diluted profit for the period attributable to common equity shareholders of Mechel PAO (Russian rubles per share) 11,27 12,00





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as of June 30, 2018 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (unaudited) Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 195,635 197,875 Mineral licenses 32,626 33,240 Goodwill and other intangible assets 19,234 19,211 Investments in associates 291 283 Deferred tax assets 148 96 Other non-current assets 733 758 Non-current financial assets 199 202 Total non-current assets 248,866 251,665 Current assets Inventories 41,090 37,990 Income tax receivables 168 107 Trade and other receivables 19,839 18,762 Other current assets 7,831 7,589 Other current financial assets 546 562 Cash and cash equivalents 2,936 2,452 Total current assets 72,410 67,462 Total assets 321,276 319,127 Equity and liabilities Equity Common shares 4,163 4,163 Preferred shares 833 833 Additional paid-in capital 24,378 24,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 988 1,303 Accumulated deficit (282,121 ) (283,743 ) Equity attributable to equity shareholders of Mechel PAO (251,759 ) (253,066 ) Non-controlling interests 9,515 8,933 Total equity (242,244 ) (244,133 ) Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15,991 17,360 Finance lease liabilities 2,327 1,878 Other non-current financial liabilities 42,516 40,916 Other non-current liabilities 128 138 Pension obligations 3,530 3,512 Provisions 3,847 3,814 Deferred tax liabilities 10,025 11,494 Total non-current liabilities 78,364 79,112 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings, including interest payable, fines and penalties on overdue amounts of RUB 32,451 million and RUB 41,992 million as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 422,971 422,533 Trade and other payables 33,640 33,469 Finance lease liabilities 6,572 7,476 Income tax payable 5,325 4,578 Taxes and similar charges payable other than income tax 7,162 6,696 Advances received 5,430 4,385 Other current financial liabilities 534 734 Other current liabilities 75 69 Pension obligations 880 849 Provisions 2,567 3,359 Total current liabilities 485,156 484,148 Total liabilities 563,520 563,260 Total equity and liabilities 321,276 319,127





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (All amounts are in millions of Russian rubles unless stated otherwise) Six months ended

June 30, 2018 Six months ended

June 30, 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 5,280 5,682 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 6,250 6,334 Depletion of mineral licenses and amortisation of intangible assets 741 894 Foreign exchange loss (gain), net 11,580 (1,804 ) Deferred tax (benefit) expense (678 ) 646 Allowance for expected credit losses on financial assets 528 443 Write-off of accounts receivable 67 18 Write-off of inventories to net realisable value 710 631 Loss on write-off of non-current assets 200 148 Loss on disposal of non-current assets 52 134 Gain on restructuring and forgiveness of accounts payable and write-off of accounts payable with expired legal term (64 ) (80 ) Pension service cost and actuarial loss, other related expenses 71 64 Finance income (7,863 ) (442 ) Finance costs including fines and penalties on overdue loans and borrowings and finance lease payments of RUB 734 million and RUB 699 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively 21,445 24,096 Income associated with disposal of Bluestone (3 ) (462 ) Provisions for legal claims, on taxes other than income tax and other provisions (606 ) (3 ) Other (45 ) 40 Changes in working capital items Trade and other receivables (1,023 ) (334 ) Inventories (4,221 ) (2,474 ) Trade and other payables 736 (2,247 ) Advances received 932 597 Taxes payable and other liabilities 3,355 2,528 Other current assets (139 ) (424 ) Income tax paid (2,501 ) (2,360 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 34,804 31,625 Cash flows from investing activities Loans issued and other investments - (5 ) Interest received 37 123 Proceeds from royalty and other proceeds associated with disposal of Bluestone 3 462 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed - 82 Proceeds from loans issued and other investments 5 142 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 64 58 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (2,155 ) (3,102 ) Purchases of intangible assets (150 ) - Interest paid, capitalised (267 ) (188 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,463 ) (2,428 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from loans and borrowings, including proceeds from factoring arrangement of RUB 3,193 million and nil for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively 4,054 6,179 Repayment of loans and borrowings, including payments from factoring arrangement of nil and RUB 2,670 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively (15,256 ) (15,984 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5 ) - Interest paid, including fines and penalties (16,818 ) (15,869 ) Repayment of obligations under finance lease (1,474 ) (1,983 ) Deferred payments for acquisition of assets (406 ) (108 ) Deferred consideration paid for the acquisition of subsidiaries in prior periods (2,393 ) (1,545 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,298 ) (29,310 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 37 (268 ) Allowance for expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents (32 ) - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 48 (381 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,452 1,689 Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at beginning of period 1,223 1,453 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,936 2,951 Cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts at end of period 1,271 1,072

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared by Mechel PAO in accordance with IFRS and have not been audited by the independent auditor. If these interim condensed consolidated financial statements are audited in the future, the audit could reveal differences in our consolidated financial results and we cannot assure that any such differences would not be material.

There were certain reclassifications to conform with the current period presentation.