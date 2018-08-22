Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Third quarter 2018 revenue was $136.4 million, up 22% year-over-year and 4% sequentially



High-end IC revenue nearly doubled, improving 94% year-over-year on strong demand from Asia foundries

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $13.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

Cash balance increased to $333 million, with strong operating cash flow of $49.0 million

Returned $6.8 million to shareholders through share repurchase program

Fourth quarter 2018 guidance: revenue between $133 and $141 million with diluted EPS between $0.14 and $0.19

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended July 29, 2018.

Third quarter revenue was $136.4 million, improving 22% compared with the same quarter last year and 4% compared with the previous quarter. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $107.2 million, up 26% compared with last year and 5% sequentially. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $29.1 million, up 10% compared with last year and 2% sequentially.

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $13.0 million ($0.18 per diluted share), compared with $4.0 million ($0.06 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2017 and $10.7 million ($0.15 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2018. Results for the third quarter of 2018 includes a $2 million one-time tax benefit ($0.01 per diluted share).

"During the third quarter, demand remained strong across nearly all our end markets, and we benefitted from successfully repositioning the business to take advantage of growing markets in China and demand from captives," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. "High-end IC once again was the primary contributor to growth, nearly doubling compared with last year, up 94%. For FPD, sales of both AMOLED and LTPS LCD photomasks increased, primarily for mobile applications. With the increase in revenue, we expanded margins through operating leverage and cost control, delivering 15% operating margin. In addition to strong revenue and income growth, our cash balance increased to $333 million, demonstrating once again our ability to generate strong cash from operations. Our balance sheet is very healthy as we approach the peak of our China investment over the next two quarters, and we have begun to return cash to our shareholders through the initiation of a share repurchase program last quarter. We have increased our momentum heading into the end of fiscal 2018, and are now in an even stronger position to ramp our China facilities in 2019."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Photronics expects revenue to be between $133 million and $141 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.14 and $0.19 per diluted share.

Conference Call

About Photronics

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 29, April 29, July 30, July 29, July 30, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 136,391 $ 130,779 $ 111,579 $ 390,616 $ 329,707 Cost of goods sold (100,794 ) (97,960 ) (89,862 ) (294,538 ) (264,835 ) Gross profit 35,597 32,819 21,717 96,078 64,872 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative (12,504 ) (13,637 ) (11,639 ) (37,891 ) (33,403 ) Research and development (2,653 ) (3,817 ) (4,812 ) (10,574 ) (12,023 ) Total Operating Expenses (15,157 ) (17,454 ) (16,451 ) (48,465 ) (45,426 ) Operating income 20,440 15,365 5,266 47,613 19,446 Other income (expense), net 1,411 3,332 (134 ) 637 (5,839 ) Income before income taxes 21,851 18,697 5,132 48,250 13,607 Income tax provision (2,054 ) (3,508 ) (333 ) (3,783 ) (2,814 ) Net income 19,797 15,189 4,799 44,467 10,793 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,792 ) (4,524 ) (798 ) (14,899 ) (3,048 ) Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 13,005 $ 10,665 $ 4,001 $ 29,568 $ 7,745 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.43 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 $ 0.41 $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 69,374 69,293 68,525 69,141 68,376 Diluted 75,258 75,190 69,380 75,121 69,311

PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) July 29, October 29, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 332,739 $ 308,021 Accounts receivable 118,727 105,320 Inventories 31,756 23,703 Other current assets 21,698 12,080 Total current assets 504,920 449,124 Property, plant and equipment, net 546,688 535,197 Intangible assets, net 13,507 17,122 Other assets 22,897 19,351 Total assets $ 1,088,012 $ 1,020,794 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term borrowings $ 57,893 $ 4,639 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 100,949 77,137 Total current liabilities 158,842 81,776 Long-term borrowings - 57,337 Other liabilities 15,657 16,386 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 770,810 744,564 Noncontrolling interests 142,703 120,731 Total equity 913,513 865,295 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,088,012 $ 1,020,794