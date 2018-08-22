Photronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
- Third quarter 2018 revenue was $136.4 million, up 22% year-over-year and 4% sequentially
- High-end IC revenue nearly doubled, improving 94% year-over-year on strong demand from Asia foundries
- Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $13.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share
- Cash balance increased to $333 million, with strong operating cash flow of $49.0 million
- Returned $6.8 million to shareholders through share repurchase program
- Fourth quarter 2018 guidance: revenue between $133 and $141 million with diluted EPS between $0.14 and $0.19
BROOKFIELD, Conn., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in supplying innovative imaging technology solutions for the global electronics industry, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter ended July 29, 2018.
Third quarter revenue was $136.4 million, improving 22% compared with the same quarter last year and 4% compared with the previous quarter. Integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $107.2 million, up 26% compared with last year and 5% sequentially. Flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $29.1 million, up 10% compared with last year and 2% sequentially.
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $13.0 million ($0.18 per diluted share), compared with $4.0 million ($0.06 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2017 and $10.7 million ($0.15 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2018. Results for the third quarter of 2018 includes a $2 million one-time tax benefit ($0.01 per diluted share).
"During the third quarter, demand remained strong across nearly all our end markets, and we benefitted from successfully repositioning the business to take advantage of growing markets in China and demand from captives," said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. "High-end IC once again was the primary contributor to growth, nearly doubling compared with last year, up 94%. For FPD, sales of both AMOLED and LTPS LCD photomasks increased, primarily for mobile applications. With the increase in revenue, we expanded margins through operating leverage and cost control, delivering 15% operating margin. In addition to strong revenue and income growth, our cash balance increased to $333 million, demonstrating once again our ability to generate strong cash from operations. Our balance sheet is very healthy as we approach the peak of our China investment over the next two quarters, and we have begun to return cash to our shareholders through the initiation of a share repurchase program last quarter. We have increased our momentum heading into the end of fiscal 2018, and are now in an even stronger position to ramp our China facilities in 2019."
Fourth Quarter 2018 Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2018, Photronics expects revenue to be between $133 million and $141 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.14 and $0.19 per diluted share.
Conference Call
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.
|PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 29,
|April 29,
|July 30,
|July 29,
|July 30,
|2018
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|Revenue
|$
|136,391
|$
|130,779
|$
|111,579
|$
|390,616
|$
|329,707
|Cost of goods sold
|(100,794
|)
|(97,960
|)
|(89,862
|)
|(294,538
|)
|(264,835
|)
|Gross profit
|35,597
|32,819
|21,717
|96,078
|64,872
|Operating Expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|(12,504
|)
|(13,637
|)
|(11,639
|)
|(37,891
|)
|(33,403
|)
|Research and development
|(2,653
|)
|(3,817
|)
|(4,812
|)
|(10,574
|)
|(12,023
|)
|Total Operating Expenses
|(15,157
|)
|(17,454
|)
|(16,451
|)
|(48,465
|)
|(45,426
|)
|Operating income
|20,440
|15,365
|5,266
|47,613
|19,446
|Other income (expense), net
|1,411
|3,332
|(134
|)
|637
|(5,839
|)
|Income before income taxes
|21,851
|18,697
|5,132
|48,250
|13,607
|Income tax provision
|(2,054
|)
|(3,508
|)
|(333
|)
|(3,783
|)
|(2,814
|)
|Net income
|19,797
|15,189
|4,799
|44,467
|10,793
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(6,792
|)
|(4,524
|)
|(798
|)
|(14,899
|)
|(3,048
|)
|Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders
|$
|13,005
|$
|10,665
|$
|4,001
|$
|29,568
|$
|7,745
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.11
|Diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.11
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|69,374
|69,293
|68,525
|69,141
|68,376
|Diluted
|75,258
|75,190
|69,380
|75,121
|69,311
|PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|July 29,
|October 29,
|2018
|2017
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|332,739
|$
|308,021
|Accounts receivable
|118,727
|105,320
|Inventories
|31,756
|23,703
|Other current assets
|21,698
|12,080
|Total current assets
|504,920
|449,124
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|546,688
|535,197
|Intangible assets, net
|13,507
|17,122
|Other assets
|22,897
|19,351
|Total assets
|$
|1,088,012
|$
|1,020,794
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|$
|57,893
|$
|4,639
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|100,949
|77,137
|Total current liabilities
|158,842
|81,776
|Long-term borrowings
|-
|57,337
|Other liabilities
|15,657
|16,386
|Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity
|770,810
|744,564
|Noncontrolling interests
|142,703
|120,731
|Total equity
|913,513
|865,295
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,088,012
|$
|1,020,794
|PHOTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|July 29,
|July 30,
|2018
|2017
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|44,467
|$
|10,793
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|64,485
|64,081
|Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other
|(21,995
|)
|(1,085
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|86,957
|73,789
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(64,372
|)
|(38,759
|)
|Acquisition of business
|-
|(5,400
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|-
|167
|Other
|453
|(458
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(63,919
|)
|(44,450
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments of long-term borrowings
|(4,170
|)
|(4,057
|)
|Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|(8,166
|)
|(8,298
|)
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(6,787
|)
|-
|Contribution from noncontrolling interest
|17,996
|-
|Proceeds from share-based arrangements
|4,028
|2,529
|Other
|(273
|)
|(33
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|2,628
|(9,859
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(948
|)
|7,018
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|24,718
|26,498
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|308,021
|314,074
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|332,739
|$
|340,572