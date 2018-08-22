Synthesio Named a Leader in Independent Social Listening Platforms Report

New York, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthesio , the leading Social Intelligence Suite, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms , Q3 2018 report. For this report, Forrester identified and reviewed the most significant Social Listening Platforms, and after going through their 40-criteria evaluation, Synthesio received the top scores for the Data Sources and Pricing Strategy criteria, and has been named a Leader.



The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q3 2018 report states that "Synthesio consistently delivers the essentials for a social listening platform" and "is a sound choice for brands." The report accurately notes that "Synthesio anticipates a convergence among marketing, communication, and customer experience disciplines." It also notes that "Synthesio offers a platform that solidly checks the boxes for key functional requirements with FlashDash for instant search, Profiler for audience analysis, Page Karma for benchmarks, and Bunkr for presentations." The report also commented that customers can "appreciate Synthesio's straightforward pricing by number of dashboards with unlimited seats, data, and queries."

"Everyone in our industry eagerly awaits for this report to be published, as we believe it truly sets apart vendors with the strongest product and strategy in the social listening market," said Synthesio Co-Founder and CEO Loic Moisand. "It's a true honor that we were named a Leader in this report."



Synthesio CMO Chris Vitti explained that "building an industry-leading product, and being able to envision the future needs of our customers, is incredibly important to everyone at Synthesio. While we are obviously thrilled to be recognized as a Leader, we are especially proud that we received the highest possible scores for the Account Management and Professional Services criteria, as our customers' success is our number one priority."

Synthesio has developed its Social Intelligence Suite with two acquisitions, Social Karma and Bunkr , new solutions and industry events . Learn how we believe Synthesio continues to set the standard in 2018 and beyond by downloading a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Social Listening Platforms, Q3 2018.

Since its founding in 2006, Synthesio has been providing brands and agencies around the world with social listening tools and audience insights to measure the impact of social and mainstream media. The Synthesio Social Intelligence Suite surfaces strategic insights from the most extensive collection of customer data on the market. Teams across the enterprise can leverage dashboards, pre-built templates, customizable reports, and social media command center displays to extend the benefits of social intelligence throughout their organization. Synthesio has offices in New York, Paris, London, Singapore, and Brussels.

