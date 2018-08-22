FTI Consulting Expands Offering in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the continued expansion of the firm's service offering in South Africa with the appointment of John Geel , Helena Martins and Mickey Bove as Senior Managing Directors in the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment.



The appointments strengthen FTI Consulting's depth of expertise in a region of increasingly strategic and commercial importance and reflect the growing demand for valuation, transaction advisory and due diligence services. Mr Geel, Ms Martins and Mr Bove will expand the firm's services in the African and specifically South African market, where the firm already provides forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting and strategic communications services.

"Companies doing business in Africa require both local expertise and the support of a global team to help them effectively manage transactions in the region," said Kevin Hewitt , Chairman of FTI Consulting's Europe, Middle East and Africa region. "John, Helena and Mickey are recognised experts who collectively have over 60 years of experience working with clients based in Africa, as well as those looking to do business in South Africa and throughout the continent."

Further commenting on the appointments, Petrus Marais , a Senior Managing Director and Head of FTI Consulting in South Africa said, "I am pleased to welcome John, Helena and Mickey, as we believe it is an ideal opportunity to complement the firm's existing service offering in South Africa. This group of leading experts adds great strength to an already deep bench of talent in South Africa, and I look forward to collaborating with John, Helena and Mickey to deliver for our clients."

Mr Geel has over 25 years of experience providing corporate finance services, specifically transaction and M&A-related advisory services, for buyers and sellers, across a range of local and international private equity and corporate clients. He has experience working in numerous industries, including retail & consumer products, financial institutions and mining. He has also served as an expert witness in the High Court of South Africa.

"FTI Consulting is internationally recognised as a truly independent adviser focused on significant and complex matters," Mr Geel said. "I am excited to work alongside Helena and Mickey as we enhance our service offerings in South Africa. There is a new dawn of optimism in the country, as improved business sentiment and growth prospects support increased transaction and deal activity, inbound investment and private equity interest."

Ms Martins has over 15 years of valuation and related services experience. Ms Martins has worked with clients across a broad range of industries, including construction, financial institutions, mining and telecom, media & technology. Her experience encompasses business valuations, fairness opinions and other regulatory opinions, as well as International Financial Reporting Standards-related valuations.

Mr Bove has over 20 years of experience and has been involved in due diligence assignments working for local and international strategic and financial buyers. He specialises in buy-side and sell-side services as well as working capital and cash flow reviews. Mr Bove has experience across various industries, including retail & consumer products, financial institutions, mining and telecom, media & technology. He has worked across the African continent with engagements in Nigeria, Namibia, Malawi, Kenya, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,600 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $1.81 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2017. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Michael Rosen

+44 20 3727 1751

michael.rosen@fticonsulting.com