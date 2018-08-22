Trip.com welcomes Ingenico on board to accelerate international growth

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced that it will provide payment processing and consulting services to Trip.com, one of the world's leading online travel agencies (OTA) and part of the Ctrip Group - the world's second-largest travel booking company.

Trip.com provides one-stop travel booking services including flights, hotels, trains and cars in 13 different languages. Trip.com offers one of the most extensive flight networks of over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe for international travellers. With 24/7 customer services available, Trip.com also provides a comprehensive selection of hotels, trains and car services for global travellers to search, book and experience great service seamlessly in one platform.

With Ingenico on board, Trip.com now has access to a large portfolio of local acquiring connections, currencies, payment methods and expertise. Ingenico is a Payment Service Provider with global capabilities and the local experience to optimize performance and user experience in each new market and will help Trip.com provide local acquiring connections to bolster the success rate of online card payments for its members.

Ingenico's multi-acquirer solution automatically reroutes declined payments to a backup acquirer, leading to higher authorization rates for Trip.com while reducing frustration for international consumers. Furthermore, payment experts from Ingenico will work closely with Trip.com to enhance payment acceptance, including conversion optimization and FX management.

'We are delighted to be partnering with Ingenico, the global leader in seamless payment,' said Lynn Qu, Vice President of Trip.com Global Product. 'As Trip.com continues to expand in markets globally, developing the best online travel booking experience for our rapidly growing base of international customers is a key priority. I am confident that Ingenico's expertise in payments, conversion optimization - and experience working with many of the world's top travel and tourism brands - will be invaluable to Trip.com'.

'Trip.com is combining a disruptive vision with its state-of-the-art technology and a data-driven approach to grow as a global player,' said Gabriel de Montessus, SVP Global Online (Retail BU) for Ingenico Group. 'The team intuitively understand the importance of seamless payments for a great overall user experience. With our products, services and global footprint, we are excited to support Trip.com on the next phase of their growth strategy.'

'Trip.com is transforming how travellers from all over the world book their inbound and outbound travel products and services. We are very excited to be providing Trip.com with eCommerce solutions and look forward to expanding our partnership in the future to include third-party payment methods as well as in-store "online to offline" services.' added Nathan Salisbury, General Manager of Ingenico ePayments Asia-Pacific.

About Trip.com

Trip.com provides one-stop travel booking services in 13 languages through our website and mobile app. We are a part of the Ctrip Group, a NASDAQ-listed company since 2003 (NASDAQ:CTRP) with over 30,000 employees and over 300 million members, making it one of the leading online travel agencies in the world.

With more than 1.2 million hotels in 200 countries and regions, we've built an extensive hotel network to give our customers a fantastic choice of accommodation. Our far-reaching flight network has over 2 million individual flight routes connecting more than 5,000 cities around the globe. When you combine this with our 24/7 customer services and various travel products, you can trust us to take care of your next trip.

www.trip.com

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us: www.ingenico.com twitter.com/ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog

