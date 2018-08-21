Purpose Investments Inc. Confirms Effective Date of Mergers

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") has confirmed that the following previously announced mergers (the "Mergers") have received all necessary approvals:



TERMINATING FUND CONTINUING FUND Redwood Unconstrained Bond Fund → Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund Redwood Unconstrained Bond Class → Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund → Purpose Diversified Real Asset Fund Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund → Purpose US Preferred Share Fund

These Mergers are a continuation of Purpose's efforts to enhance and improve its product lineup, and ensure investors have access to the best solutions to help drive better portfolio outcome.

Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund and Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund are each Terminating Funds structured as closed-end funds (the "Closed-End Terminating Funds") whose units are currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (in the case of Redwood Global Infrastructure Income Fund) or Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. (in the case of Limited Duration Investment Grade Preferred Securities Fund).

Units of the Closed-End Terminating Funds will be delisted after the close of business on August 24, 2018 (the "Effective Date"). The Mergers will subsequently be effected after the de-listings occur on the Effective Date. Securityholders of a Terminating Fund will receive that number of securities of its corresponding Continuing Fund as is equal to an exchange ratio based on the relative net asset values of the Terminating Fund and its Continuing Fund, calculated at the close of business on the Effective Date.

Complete details regarding the Mergers and the matters considered at the special meetings were outlined in the management proxy circular dated July 4, 2018 sent to applicable securityholders of record as of July 3, 2018.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $5.7 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Nancy Turner

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

