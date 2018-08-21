Strata-X Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and Director Resignation

DENVER, BRISBANE, Australia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors and management of Strata-X Energy Ltd. ("Strata-X" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SXE) (ASX:SXA) are pleased to announce that its shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before them at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado, USA, and announce the resignation of Company Director Timothy Bradley.



Notice is hereby given, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 that at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company, the resolutions as set out below were passed by a show of hands without amendment.

Resolution 1 (Ordinary Resolution)

"To ratify the issuance of 10,900,000 Chess Depository Units (CDIs) to unrelated sophisticated and professional investors for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.2 and for all other purposes."

Resolution 2 (Ordinary Resolution)

"To approve the issuance of a maximum of 4,000,000 CDIs in the Placement (as defined in the Circular) to Mr. Ron Prefontaine for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.1 and for all other purposes."

Resolution 3 (Ordinary Resolution)

"To approve the issuance of a maximum of 12,200,000 CDIs to unrelated sophisticated and professional investors for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes."

In respect of the resolutions, the total number of proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed and the total number of proxy votes in respect of which the appointments specified that:

The proxy was to vote for the resolution; and The proxy was to vote against the resolution; and The proxy was restricted or abstained from voting.

Pursuant to the notice of EGM, undirected votes will not be counted.

Resolution For Against Restricted/Abstain Total 1 7,843,764 323,893 6,005,333 14,172,990 2 7,715,656 322,087 6,135,247 14,172,990 3 7,843,764 323,893 6,005,333 14,172,990

The Board of Directors ("BOD") of Strata-X Energy Ltd. announce the resignation of Timothy Bradley from the Board of Directors. Mr. Bradley, a member of the Board since 2010, has historically served various positions within the Company including CFO, Audit Committee Chair and was founding manager, and is departing to focus on this private accounting practice. Regarding the resignation, Ron Prefontaine, Chairman of the BOD comments, "On behalf of the BOD, I thank Tim for his valuable service and contributions and wish him well in future endeavors."

About Strata-X

Strata-X is a Denver, Colorado (USA) based company and is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and development with a variety of exploration opportunities in the States of California and Illinois in the United States of America and the Republic of Botswana. Strata-X has 65,004,984 common shares outstanding and trades under the symbol "SXE" on the TSX-V and "SXA" on the ASX.

For further information please contact:

Tim Hoops (USA)

President

+1 855-463-2400

info@strata-x.com

This announcement was made in Canada for the TSX.V and in Australia for the ASX.

Public documents for Strata-X Energy Ltd. can be found at SEDAR (Canada) ( www.sedar.com ) and ASX.com.au (Australia).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", 'may", "will", "project", "should", 'believe", and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. See "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Filing Statement dated August 30, 2011 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.