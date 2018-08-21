Samuel Anyan Named The Nation's Best Advocate by the National Bar Association

Philadelphia, PA, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NBA's 40 Under 40 Nation's Best Advocates Awards recognize the top talented individuals (age 40 and under) principally within the African American legal community, who have achieved prominence and distinction, professionally and philanthropically. The awardees represent a cross-section of legal professionals, including lawyers from big, medium, and small firms, solo and industry practitioners, government lawyers, judges, academicians, corporate counsels, young elected officials, and various other lawyers, all of whom are using their law degrees in innovative and community-impacting ways. Inductees are chosen based on their achievement, innovation, vision, leadership, and legal community involvement.

Samuel A. Anyan, Jr. Named The Nation's Best Advocate by the National Bar Association









The award is only given to one attorney every year, chosen from the distinguished 40 Under 40 list from the NBA. Anyan said he is honored to be named the best advocate in this accomplished group of lawyers.

"The advocates on this list are accomplishing incredible things for people that truly need a voice," Anyan said. "To receive this distinction is truly a great honor."

Anyan has been a Trial Lawyer with Wapner Newman since 2010.

Steven G. Wigrizer, a colleague at the firm, said that Anyan's ceaseless advocacy and leadership set him apart. "Samuel is the type of attorney that anyone would be lucky to have. "He's passionate about his practice, thoroughly prepared for every situation and a fierce competitor in the courtroom. He's an invaluable member of our team and to the legal community as a whole."

Sam is a leader in his firm's commitment to fighting the Opioid epidemic, and represents local municipalities in suits against various Opioid drug manufacturers.

Noteworthy Settlements and Verdicts

2.5 million – Awarded to the estate of a car accident victim

2 million – Awarded to the estates in a double fatality pedestrian accident

3 million – Awarded in the wrongful death of a teenager

7 million – Awarded to two injured steelworkers

Confidential sum awarded against the VA for the misdiagnosis of a veteran

Anyan handles several case types, including slip and fall accidents, construction site accidents, medical malpractice, defective products, police brutality and car accidents. He is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and before the United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania and the District of New Jersey.

Attachment

Samuel A. Anyan Jr. Wapner, Newman, Wigrizer, Brecher & Miller 800.529.6600 anyans@wnwlaw.com