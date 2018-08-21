RAMCO Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its 2018 third quarter earnings press release after the market closes on October 31, 2018. RAMCO will host a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 9:00 AM (ET) to discuss its financial and operating results.



A live webcast will be available online on the Company's website at www.ramcoproperties.com . The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for international callers. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 15, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering passcode 13682776. A webcast replay will also be archived on the Company's web site for twelve months.

The Company owns and operates high-quality, dynamic open-air shopping centers principally located in the top U.S. metro areas. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 58 shopping centers (including two shopping centers owned through joint ventures) representing 14.0 million square feet. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's aggregate portfolio was 93.9% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit www.ramcoproperties.com .

