Penn Virginia to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference to be held in New York on September 4-6, 2018 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Penn Virginia's presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 6, 2018. The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to the webcast and presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Johnson Rice & Company 2018 Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, LA on September 24-26, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Penn Virginia's management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on September 26, 2018. A link to the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, operating in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

