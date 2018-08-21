CTG to Present at the Liolios Gateway Conference on September 5

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (NASDAQ:CTG), a leading provider of information technology (IT) solutions and services in North America and Western Europe, today announced that Bud Crumlish, President and CEO, and John Laubacker, Executive Vice President and CFO, will present at the Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Conference to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.



Attending portfolio managers and analysts can request a meeting with the Company by contacting gateway@liolios.com. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the Company's presentation by visiting the Investor Relations section on CTG's website at http://investors.ctg.com.

About CTG

CTG provides industry-specific IT services and solutions that address the business needs and challenges of clients in high-growth industries in North America and Western Europe. CTG also provides strategic staffing services for major technology companies and large corporations. Backed by more than 50 years of experience and proprietary methodologies, CTG has a proven track record of reliably delivering high-value, industry-specific staffing services and solutions to its clients. CTG has operations in North America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.



ctg-g

Investors:

John Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer

P: (716) 887-7368