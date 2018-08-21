HR Technology Conference & Exposition Announces Pitchfest Participants

Thirty Companies Will Present Over Three Days

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After careful consideration, 30 companies have qualified from a field of more than 150 entrants to present their solutions at next month's HR Technology Conference & Exposition®. Known as "Pitchfest", slots at the coveted competition will give HR technology startups the opportunity to showcase their organizations to the conference's attendees, which include HR executives, investors and IT professionals.

The world's largest conference and exposition dedicated to the business-crucial role of HR technology in the workplace, this year's event will be held September 11 – 14 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Preliminary rounds of Pitchfest take place on Tuesday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 12. Based on a combination of votes from the audience and the judges, six companies will advance to the Pitchfest final round on Thursday, September 13. One winner will be selected to present in the HR Technology Conference's "The Next Great HR Tech Company" session. The winner also wins booth space at the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, plus the Randstad Innovation Fund has offered a $25,000 prize to the winner of the first annual competition.

Listed in "pitch order," the companies selected to participate in Pitchfest are:

Humanintelligence CompensationCloud, Inc. Uncommon PeopleSpheres Cloverleaf Talentegy Relish Lumity Espresa ComplianceHR AskHR, a division of Audseb Colleago Pty Ltd Alyss Analytics Knowledge Perks Raven Intel Swarm Vision TalVista XOR AllyO BioGrp Technology Disco JobAdX Nalantis Synctrics VideoMyJob AllWork Blendoor Jane.ai TrenData Zyvo

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President of Global Events and Publisher at Human Resource Executive® magazine, commented, "We received an overwhelming response to our call for entries so it was quite challenging to qualify only 30 participating companies. The HR Technology Conference & Exposition is well-known for its history of firsts and Pitchfest promises to be one of our most popular competitions within the event."

In addition to Pitchfest, the Conference features an exposition floor with 450+ exhibitors and a program with more than 75 sessions. Among the notable presenters are Mike Rowe, host of Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, Randi Zuckerberg, The New York Times best-selling author and CEO and founder of Zuckerberg Media and Josh Bersin, founder of Bersin by Deloitte and a global research analyst, public speaker and writer on the topics of corporate human resources, talent management, recruiting, leadership, technology and the intersection between work and life.

Attendance at Pitchfest is included with a premium pass. Registration details can be accessed by visiting www.hrtechconference.com/register.html.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.

