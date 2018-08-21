EnerVest Names Jud Walker President And Makes Additional Management Changes

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVest today announced an update to its management team. Effective immediately, Judson B. Walker is President of EnerVest, Ltd. In this capacity he will be responsible for managing the direction of EnerVest alongside CEO John B. Walker.



Prior to this appointment Jud was President and CEO of EnerVest Operating L.L.C (EVOC), where he was responsible for the company's asset teams, HSE, drilling and completions and geoscience technologies. He also has served as EVOC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, leader of the company's Permian Basin asset team and was head of New Ventures. Prior to joining EnerVest he worked as a geologist for Chesapeake Energy.

Alex Zazzi replaces Jud Walker as President and CEO of EVOC, and Jim McKinney replaces Zazzi as Executive Vice President and COO of EVOC. Prior to these promotions they were EVP and COO, and SVP and GM of EVOC, respectively.

"I look forward to working with this new generation of leaders," said John B. Walker. "They have a strong mix of technical and financial knowledge and are innovative thinkers. Our company is in very good hands well into the future."

Zazzi has been with EVOC for 13 years in multiple positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to his role as EVP and COO of EVOC, he managed the company's North Texas and Mid-Continent assets. Zazzi has several years of experience with EVOC in drilling, completions, production and reservoir engineering in five basins across the US. Zazzi began his career with Schlumberger, specializing in offshore completions.

McKinney has been with EVOC for eight years, managing assets in the Appalachian Basin, including the Utica Shale in Ohio and the Nora Field in Virginia. Prior to joining EVOC, Jim worked as Vice President and Regional Manager for Penn Virginia Corporation and in many roles for Royal Dutch Shell. He has extensive experience in operations, marketing, midstream and finance in various geographic areas including the Appalachia, Gulf Coast, Arkoma, Granite Wash, Bakken Shale and Permian basins.

EnerVest also announced the planned retirement of James M. Vanderhider, Executive Vice President and CFO, later this year.

Vanderhider joined EnerVest in 1996 as its first CFO and was responsible for building a multi-investor private equity business. Prior to joining EnerVest, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Torch Energy and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Nuevo Energy. Earlier in his career Vanderhider was responsible for the corporate internal audit activities of The Coastal Corporation and was Chief Financial Officer of Walker Energy Partners. He began his career with Touche Ross, predecessor to Deloitte, in the audit department focusing on the energy industry.

"Jim and I have been friends and business partners for more than 30 years," Walker said. "He and I have helped build three companies together, and he has more than earned his retirement."

Vanderhider will be replaced by Nicholas Bobrowski, currently Vice President and CFO of Harvest Oil & Gas Corporation. Bobrowski previously served as Vice President and CFO of EV Energy Partners. Prior to joining EV Energy Partners, he was a Vice President in the investment banking group with Citigroup Global Markets. Bobrowski began his career in the United States Army, in which he rose to the rank of Captain, following his graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

In addition, EnerVest announced the following promotions:

Andy West, Sr. Vice President and General Counsel

Bryan K. Ginsburg, Senior Vice President of Oil & Gas Marketing

Phillip Berry, Vice President and Deputy General Counsel

Sean Cooper, Vice President IT Operations

Travis Hancock, Vice President Corporate Finance

Brian Hill, Vice President IT Business Solutions

Mike Kifer, Vice President Planning and Analysis

Kevin Miller, Vice President and GM, Appalachia South Division

Houston-based EnerVest, founded in 1992, acquires, develops and operates more than 33,000 oil and gas wells in 13 states on behalf of its institutional investors and other entities. More information about the company is available at www.enervest.net.

Contact: Ron Whitmire 713-495-6525