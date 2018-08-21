The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MRCY, GLNCY, FPI, FB, GDS and ORCL

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Class Period: October 24, 2017 to April 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

During the class period, Mercury Systems, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Mercury's decision to in-source processing was adversely impacting Mercury's operating margins and free cash-flow generation and conversion; (ii) Mercury's model was becoming structurally more working capital intensive; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Mercury's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY, GLCNF)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 to July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

The complaint alleges Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (ii) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: March 16, 2016 to July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) that as a result, Farmland's earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland's non-arm's length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Class Period: October 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Throughout the class period, Facebook, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR"), which was adopted by the European Union on or around April 14, 2016, would have a foreseeable and materially negative impact on use of the Platform, revenue growth, and profitability because the informed consent required by the GDPR resulted in many users rejecting Facebook's privacy policies and/or procedures and exposed a significant number of fake accounts on the platform; (ii) by May 25, 2018, Facebook's Platform use and revenue growth had already begun to decline as a result of Facebook's efforts to comply with the GDPR; (iii) the decline in Facebook's Platform use and the increase in costs as a result of complying with the GDPR had a materially adverse effect on Facebook's financial health, including its revenue and projected growth; and (iv) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Class Period: November 2, 2016 to July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

The lawsuit alleges GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company has overstated its utilization and occupancy rates; (2) the Company has made acquisitions with related parties at inflated prices; (3) it has used suspect capital and debt raisings despite large off-shore cash reserves; (4) it has adopted unorthodox accounts receivable and payable practices; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's statements about GDS' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to March 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued false and misleading statements regarding Oracle's cloud revenues and failed to disclose that these revenues were driven, at least in part, by improper, coercive sales practices, including: (1) threatening existing customers with "audits" of their use of Oracle's non-cloud software licenses and levying expensive penalties against those customers, unless the customers agreed to shift their business to Oracle cloud programs; (2) decreasing customer support for certain Oracle on-premises or hardware systems, in an effort to drive customers away from such systems and into cloud-based systems; and (3) strong-arming customers by threatening to raise the cost of legacy database licenses dramatically if the customers choose another cloud provider.

