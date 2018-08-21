CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COOL, SBGL and GOGO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 - June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/polarityte-inc?wire=3

PolarityTE, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the true nature of (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

To learn more about the COOL class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 - June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Allegations: Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the SBGL class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 - May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Join the action: http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/gogo-inc?wire=3

Allegations: Gogo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the GOGO class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



