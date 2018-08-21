ClearFoundation Acquires KAILO Energy From Global Unicorn Holdings

Acquisition paves the way for new integrated systems, reliable backup power for homes and businesses, and Blockchain-based, tokenization of energies

GUHI reissues ClearFoundation statement:



JOHNSONVILLE, Wellington, New Zealand and LINDON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearFoundation today announced that it has acquired KAILO Energy from Global Unicorn Holdings (OTC:GUHI).

As a result of the acquisition, ClearFoundation will be able to deliver reliable backup power to ClearFoundation's server-related projects and aid in its long-term vision surrounding independent decentralized power and storage and the tokenization of natural and renewable energies on a Blockchain.

KAILO Energy's flagship product is the PowerBox, a portable battery backup system that allows customers to deliver electricity to essential circuits in their home, business or datacenter if they lose electrical power. {NOTE: The founders of KAILO Energy were among the first employees at Goal Zero where they helped launch the portable and solar power-backed battery industry.}

"We're extremely pleased to complete this acquisition with Global Unicorn Holdings as it enables ClearFoundation to add a key component to our customer offerings," said Michael Proper, ClearFoundation Chairman. "KAILO Energy has built a unique ability to aggregate multiple sources of energy into one integrated power backup system through a feature called Multi-Power. Together with KAILO we will further develop technologies for future ClearEnergy offerings including a system to truly tokenize energies through the use of a Blockchain-based ecosystem."

ClearFoundation also announced today the launch of a new entity named ClearEnergy. ClearFoundation and KAILO Energy solutions will be united under the ClearEnergy umbrella moving forward. ClearFoundation's commercialization partner, ClearCenter, will be the retail entity selling ClearEnergy products moving forward.

In addition to the current PowerBox line of products (now named ClearPOWER), ClearEnergy plans to develop a new line of unified ClearPOWER products for homes, businesses and datacenters that will include the next generation of battery-backed power management, home/business unified power solutions, and will allow for the future tokenization of renewable and natural energies backed by ClearFoundation's CLEAR Token.

"Our goals at KAILO Energy line-up perfectly with ClearFoundation's vision for the future of energy creation, energy storage, and the responsibly deployed future of decentralized energy," said Ryan D. Shepherd, CEO of KAILO Energy. "We're excited for the future of ClearEnergy and the great benefits it will soon bring to people all over the world."

About ClearFoundation

ClearFoundation is a New Zealand organization which was created in 2009 with the purpose of developing and maintaining ClearOS under a Simple, Secure, and Affordable open source model. The foundation exists to ensure that every home, small business and distributed IT environment on the globe can have access to enterprise-grade IT security, privacy, filtration, and management tools. Visit www.clearfoundation.co.nz for more information.

About ClearCenter

ClearCenter creates simple, secure and affordable products for managing Hybrid IT. ClearCenter's ClearOS is a Linux-based open source operating system for managing Cloud, Server, Network and Gateway layers. It is designed for homes, small-to-medium size businesses and distributed environments. Available in multiple languages and in use in 154 countries around the globe today, ClearOS has more than 450,000 deployments serving more than 10.4 million users. Visit https://www.ClearCenter.com for more information.

About KAILO Energy

KAILO Energy, a Global Unicorn Holdings company, manufactures high-tech residential batteries and energy management solutions for home owners around the world. The KAILO backup system enables essential items in your home to remain running even when the power is out. Visit www.KailoEnergy.com for more information.

About Global Unicorn Holdings

Global Unicorn Holdings, a Utah-based holding company, manages and supports customers in diverse markets via multiple subsidiaries.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to marketing and sales activities by Global Unicorn Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, marketing partners, product development launches, future growth and research, and enhanced value for Global Unicorn Holdings stockholders are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time. Global Unicorn Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation or intention to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.

