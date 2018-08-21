CellTrak Expands Executive Leadership Team to Drive Rapid Growth

Schaumburg, IL, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CellTrak Technologies, provider of the industry's leading Care Delivery Management solution used at over 4,000 home care agencies in the US, Canada and the UK, announced today the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Dan Wacker as Chief Financial Officer and Peter Caron as Chief Marketing Officer & VP of Corporate Development. Wacker will manage the finance, legal, HR, and accounting functions as CellTrak extends its infrastructure to support growth. Caron leads the effort to expand market reach and develop strategic partnerships.





"Agencies are under pressure to provide excellent health care while closely managing the cost of delivering that care. Meeting these market demands requires high interoperability - solutions which help agencies optimize workflow and leverage more data for compliance and decision making," said Mark Battaglia, CellTrak's CEO. "The addition of these two talented executives to the team positions CellTrak to strengthen its standing as an industry leader. Dan will shape a culture of metrics-driven decision making and focus on creating processes that enable CellTrak to scale quickly. The addition of Peter to the leadership team increases our emphasis on partnerships, a strategy which will promote high interoperability between multiple systems in the agency workflow. I'm very excited to work with this team to maximize CellTrak's growth potential and, most importantly, delight our current and future customers."

Wacker is a strategic finance leader who builds scalable processes within high-growth companies and creates financial decision-making frameworks that stimulate growth. Under his leadership, CellTrak plans to revitalize its infrastructure for finance, accounting, and human resources to support rapid expansion. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer at companies in the media, entertainment, and technology space – most recently ClubReady, LLC and the Coolfire family of companies, where he architected growth initiatives and transformed key financial processes. Dan currently sits on the board of MedAware Solutions, Inc. and serves as a mentor for Stadia Ventures in their technology accelerator program.

Caron joins CellTrak to focus the company's approach to the market, build partnerships, and expand the reach of CellTrak in home care. Peter has spent 20+ years in the technology space, leading marketing and product teams, and partnering with customers to create innovative technology solutions. He is a recognized expert in the Product Management field, an industry spokesperson, and co-organizer of the Chicago Product Management Association, a 1,400-member organization.

