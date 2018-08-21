CreditXpert Inc. Names New Director of User Experience

BALTIMORE, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditXpert Inc., the leading credit analysis and management solutions provider for mortgage professionals, today announced it has named Sasha Blanton as director of user experience. Blanton will lead overall UX strategy and vision for CreditXpert.

Sasha Blanton joins the CreditXpert Inc. team as director of user experience





"Sasha brings a user focus that fits perfectly with our philosophy of creating thoughtful, targeted credit analysis solutions that elevate our users' experience," said Dave Chung, co-founder and managing director of CreditXpert Inc. "His experience in leading overall UX strategy with integrated collaboration across teams will evolve our industry-leading products and help loan originators make their clients' dreams of homeownership a reality."



Before joining CreditXpert, Blanton was director of user experience for Envolve Innovation Labs, part of a team tasked with creating personal healthcare products using artificial intelligence, virtual health assistants, virtual reality and smart devices. He previously worked at K12 Inc. for several years, designing mobile and responsive web applications to improve overall user productivity and experience.



Blanton received a Master of Fine Arts from Towson University and a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He has designed interactive textbooks, e-books and graphic novels.



"Sasha is one of the rock stars joining the CreditXpert team this year who will help us take our successful software business to the next level," said Chung. "Our flat organizational structure, which allows all employees to make a true impact, combined with our standard-setting compensation and benefits package and the flexibility to balance life and career creates an outstanding work environment."

About CreditXpert Inc.

CreditXpert Inc. is the pioneer and premier provider of highly personalized credit management and optimization solutions, available through our distribution partners. We are dedicated to empowering mortgage professionals with effective yet simple-to-use tools and education. Our proprietary technology uses artificial intelligence and other sophisticated analytical methods. If your business buys credit reports, ask your credit report provider for CreditXpert®. Learn more at www.creditxpert.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Trapani

ltrapani@rosecomm.com

410-245-0094

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a1bc1f1-3868-41fd-b21d-85d1f20029bb



