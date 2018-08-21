Reputation.com Announces Former DocuSign Executive Joe Fuca as Chief Executive Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , the first and only complete reputation and customer experience management platform for enterprise, today welcomes industry veteran Joe Fuca, a former DocuSign senior vice president and FinancialForce president, as its new CEO. He brings to bear deep expertise in scaling SaaS companies' operating infrastructure to meet increasing global client demands that — in Reputation.com's case — have spurred more than 50-percent revenue growth year over year .



Fuca's hiring underscores Reputation.com's commitment to extend the company's leadership position and assure its enterprise clients' continuing success. With this appointment, Reputation.com founder Michael Fertik returns to his position as executive chairman of the company's board after stepping in as interim CEO during the candidate search.

"After conducting a very thorough search and vetting many outstanding candidates, I am delighted to announce that the board's top choice, Joe Fuca, is taking the reins as Reputation.com's new CEO," says Michael Fertik, executive chairman of Reputation.com. "He has exactly the leadership profile and proven skills the company needs to ensure we continue to lead the category we have created. I look forward to the coming expansion and even faster growth."

SaaS Company Veteran Picks Opportunities in Groundbreaking Technology Categories

A 30-year technology veteran, Fuca brings to Reputation.com a proven track record of leading multimillion-dollar businesses through worldwide growth phases. Most recently the president of worldwide field operations at FinancialForce, Fuca was responsible for all enterprise-class sales, implementation and customer success groups, growing the business 40 percent and increasing its margins every quarter. He also spearheaded substantial SaaS process, program and infrastructure improvements to ensure breakthrough client satisfaction. Before that he served as DocuSign's senior vice president of worldwide sales, where he was instrumental in defining the company's leadership in digital transaction management; building the employee base from 150 to more than 1,000; and growing recurring revenue 10-fold to $250 million. In addition, he designed DocuSign's vertical strategy, priorities and positioning; expanded its presence globally; and forged strategic partnerships with Salesforce.com, major financial services organizations and top-tier consulting firms.

"DocuSign saw its greatest period of growth under Joe's leadership, due to his deep understanding of enterprise requirements and how to exceed them," says Keith Krach, former CEO and board chairman of DocuSign.

"We invested in Fuca at DocuSign and considered him pivotal to that company's success," says Ted Schlein, general partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB) and board director at Reputation.com. "We are fully confident that Joe will bring the same level of customer focus and operational excellence to Reputation.com."

David Cowan, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, which also invested in DocuSign, says, "Joe is singularly focused and extraordinarily effective at building companies that support enterprise customer success. We feel fortunate to have him at the helm of Reputation.com."

Fuca has also served as a senior executive for McAfee and MarketLive.

New CEO Ushers in New Phase of Enterprise Client Success and Platform Scalability

"I am delighted to join a great company that is redefining how large B2C enterprises shape their relationships with customers," says Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation.com. "The next big wave for B2C companies is listening and responding to customers and gaining insights from the social web to improve the customer experience. That's where Reputation.com is the clear leader. The company serves the world's largest and most demanding global companies — such as Ascension Health, General Motors, Enterprise Holdings and Westfield Malls — to transform reputation and customer experience."

Reputation.com's clients will benefit from Fuca's leadership in a wide range of ways. He will be driving new investments in process management, infrastructure and architecture to deliver improvements in data processing, uptime, security and instrumentation. Other initiatives include enhancing client service at scale; articulating Reputation.com's industry-leading position; and bolstering the company's industry and client advisory boards.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

