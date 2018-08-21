VITALIBIS, INC. Appoints Operations Expert Stacy Brovitz To Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITALIBIS, INC. (OTC:VCBD) a technology based seller of premium, full spectrum phyto-cannabinoid rich (PCR) products, along with personal care and organic certified nutritional products formulated with premium hemp extracts, today announced the appointment of Stacy Brovitz, operations expert, to the Company's Advisory Board. Stacy is a proven senior executive with a wealth of experience in overall company management and leadership, strategic planning, supply chain and operations management, finance, capital markets and private equity investments.



Stacy started his career at JP Morgan Chase where he was one of the leaders in the development of the bank's asset securitization business in the late 1980's. Stacy served as Chief Operating Officer for Dormont Manufacturing Company, the leading manufacturer of stainless steel gas appliance connectors, for 16 years where he successfully managed the company through a period of rapid growth and eventual sale to a strategic buyer. He then served as SVP Global Operations for Herbalife Nutrition where he led the development of the company's manufacturing and supply chain strategic plan. Stacy then served as CEO of Bacharach, Inc., a manufacturer of gas leak detection instruments, where he managed the successful turnaround of the company. Most recently, Stacy has been an investor in and advisor to several startups, an active trader in the capital markets and serves on the boards of several charities.

Steven Raack, CEO of Vitalibis stated, "Stacy and I worked together at Herbalife. His mentoring, coaching and leadership positively impacted my career in many ways. As we grow Vitalibis, we must build consumer trust and confidence by consistently delivering premium, high quality products. It's critical we surround ourselves with strategy, operational and process improvement experts like Stacy. His involvement will push us to continuously raise the bar and he will be a tremendous asset for Team Vitalibis."

Stacy Brovitz, said "I am very excited about the opportunity to serve on the Advisory Board and to work with Steve again. I find the Vitalibis team's vision and mission unique and creative, and I look forward to contributing to the team's efforts, especially in the area of operations and supply chain development."

About Vitalibis, Inc.

Vitalibis is a socially conscious brand focused on people, products and the planet. We are a seller of phyto-cannabinoid rich (PCR) hemp products, along with personal care and nutritional products. We leverage our proprietary technology platform to maximize our innovative micro-influencer sales model, which fosters engaged customer connections.

