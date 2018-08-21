SeaChange International Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

ACTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) today announced preliminary second quarter fiscal 2019 results for the quarter ended July 31, 2018. For the period, on a preliminary basis, SeaChange expects revenue between $11.5 million and $12.5 million, compared to the Company's prior guidance of $17 million to $19 million, a GAAP loss from operations of $0.22 to $0.20 per basic share, compared to prior guidance of a GAAP loss from operations of $0.08 to $0.04 per basic share, and a non-GAAP loss from operations of $0.20 to $0.15 per basic share, compared to prior guidance of a non-GAAP operating loss of $0.04 to $0.00 per basic share. In addition, as of July 31, 2018, the company held cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of approximately $35 million, compared to approximately $49 million as of April 30, 2018. In addition to the cash used to fund operations, the change in cash during the second quarter reflected changes in working capital due to lower cash collections compared to the first fiscal quarter, and included one-time uses of cash related to the payment of bonuses earned in fiscal 2018 as well as cash paid for income taxes in the Netherlands.



These preliminary, unaudited results are based on management's initial review of operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, and remain subject to completion of SeaChange's normal quarterly closing and review procedures. The Company has determined that the second quarter results represent a triggering event requiring it to perform a valuation of its goodwill and other long-lived assets as of July 31, 2018. The outcome of that analysis could impact GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter.

The Company plans to provide final second quarter fiscal 2019 results on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, with the issuance of a press release after market close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET that evening. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8037 (U.S.) and 201-689-8037 (international) and via live webcast at www.investors.seachange.com . The webcast replay will be archived on the Events and Presentations page of investor relations section of the Company's website at www.investors.seachange.com . At that time, the Company will provide an update of full year guidance and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company is not currently able to provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP for the preliminary results because the Company has not completed its normal quarterly closing.

Ed Terino, Chief Executive Officer, SeaChange, said, "In the second quarter, several factors contributed to lower revenue performance. First, a number of deals were delayed from the second quarter to the third quarter. Secondly, many of our revenue bookings in the second quarter came toward the end of the quarter, which limited the amount of revenue that we were able to recognize. Finally, as we introduced new products that are subscription-based, customers delayed purchasing decisions to evaluate the SaaS model. We are encouraged, however, by the interest among customers in these new product offerings and remain confident in their appeal to a broader set of potential customers."

