U.S. Army Picks ManTech to Develop Prototype of Cloud-Based Persistent Cyber Training Environment

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) today announced that it has been selected as one of four companies to collaboratively develop a prototype for the U.S. Army's Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) through an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with Consortium Management Group, Inc. (CMG) on behalf of Consortium for Command, Control and Communications in Cyberspace (C5).



In this new initiative, ManTech will combine its mission focus and strengths in cyber, systems and software engineering with complementary expertise in infrastructure development and learning management systems by non-traditional defense subcontractors including Ultimate Knowledge Institute (UKI) and C5 Cyber Partners. The ManTech-led group will collaborate with the government integration team and the other three selectees to support the definition, development, testing and integration of best-in-class capabilities into the prototype PCTE platform.

"As a respected technology leader, ManTech is excited to team with non-traditional contractors to deliver the innovation American forces need to win the war in cyber, the fifth domain battle space," said Kevin Phillips, President and CEO of ManTech. "This collaborative effort will join ManTech's proven strengths with the core capabilities of our partners, culminating in the Army's biggest cyber program."

Prototype work will involve approximately four "Cyber Innovation Challenges" over the next two years, to be conducted at the Army's PCTE DevOps Center in Orlando, FL. In Cyber Innovation Challenge #1, ManTech and its team will collaborate with the Product Manager – Cyber Resilience & Training (PdM-CRT) to design and deploy the initial platform supporting PCTE.

