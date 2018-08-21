Frontier Nursing University Names Dr. Joan Slager Dean of Nursing

Hyden, Ky, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Joan Slager, CNM, DNP, FACNM, has been named the Dean of Nursing at Frontier Nursing University (FNU). Slager has served as FNU's Interim Dean of Nursing since March of 2018 and served as the program director for FNU's Post-Master's Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Dr. Joan Slager, CNM, DNP, FACNM









Slager graduated from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing in 1991 and completed her Master of Science in Nursing at Case Western University in 1993. She graduated from Oakland University in Rochester, Mich., with a Doctor in Nursing Practice in Dec. 2008. In 1993, she helped to establish Bronson Women's Service in Kalamazoo, Mich., which is now Michigan's largest midwifery service with 14 midwives. Dr. Slager practiced full scope midwifery in this hospital-based collaborative practice and served as the practice director from 1995 through December 2016.

"We are very proud to announce Dr. Slager as our Dean of Nursing," said FNU President Susan Stone, DNSc, CNM, FACM, FAAN. "We have benefited from her leadership and expertise in the past and are excited to see her influence and impact in this position. "

Slager served two terms as Chair of the Business Section of the Division of Standards and Practice for the American College of Nurse-Midwives and four years as the Division Chair. She is currently serving a second term as the Treasurer on the ACNM Board of Directors. She has lectured extensively on billing and coding and other business and clinical topics.

"I am honored to be a part of this pivotal time in the long and proud history of Frontier Nursing University," Slager said. "Our strategic growth is vital as we work toward fulfilling our mission. We are striving to address healthcare gaps in our communities by educating nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners to serve all individuals and all communities, with an emphasis on diverse, rural and underserved populations."

Slager's many accolades include being honored as the Dorothea Lang Pioneer Award recipient from the American College of Nurse-Midwives Foundation in 2008 and the Distinguished Service to Alma Mater Award winner from FNU in 2015. Slager assumes her role as Dean in the midst of FNU's transition to a new campus in Versailles, Ky. Renovations and construction on the campus are expected to be complete by spring of 2020.



Read the story on the FNU blog.





######





About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student's home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) or Post-Graduate Certificates. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

Attachment

Brittney Edwards Frontier Nursing University 8598992515 brittney.edwards@frontier.edu