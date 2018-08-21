Eyenovia to Present at the 20th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products utilizing its patented piezo-print technology to deliver microdosed medications topically to the eye, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, is scheduled to present at the 20th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place on September 4-6, 2018 at The St. Regis New York.



Details of the presentation are below:

Event: 20th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, September 6, 2018

Time: 4:15pm ET

Location: Fontainebleau Room (Floor 2)

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Company's website at http://eyenoviabio.com . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation on the Company's website.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio of next generation topical eye treatments based on its proprietary delivery and formulation platform for microdosing. Eyenovia's pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases.

