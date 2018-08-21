RealManage's Kimberly Sutherland Receives CAI's PCAM® Designation

Elgin, Illinois, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today that Kimberly Sutherland, Director of Community Association Management from its Elgin Illinois operations, received the coveted PCAM® designation from Community Association Institute. The Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation is the highest level of certification a community manager can earn in the community management industry. Ms. Sutherland is the 3000th Community Association Manager to have earned this certification nationwide.



"I am honored to have earned the PCAM® designation to become a part of the elite leaders in the community association industry" States Kimberly Sutherland. "After several years of hard work, dedication and commitment, achieving the designation reaffirms my excitement for managing communities and providing a high level of service to our clients.



Ms. Sutherland embodies leadership abilities and enjoys educating board members and assisting them in making decisions for the betterment of the communities. She enjoys watching communities transform through large-scale projects and takes pride in knowing that she helping in guiding them through the process. In 2014, Kimberly received the CAI-Illinois Rising Star Award and is the Co-Chair of the CAI Golf Committee.



Daneen Reinke, Illinois Division President states, "Kimberly's attention to detail and thirst for knowledge are only two reasons we had no doubt that she would obtain her PCAM® designation. Kimberly inspires those around her and is always willing to go the extra mile in support of her team and the communities we manage. The RealManage family is blessed to have Kimberly Sutherland, Director of Community Managers, and newly designated PCAM®, as one of our own."



About RealManage:



RealManage is a condo and HOA management company with an operating history that goes back more than 30 years through various acquisitions and branch operations. RealManage is ranked as one of the top eight HOA management companies in the nation and manages hundreds of community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities. For more information on RealManage and their management services please visit us at www.RealManage.com.



