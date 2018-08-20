ACM Research to Participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 28

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today that it will participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit to be held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Chicago, IL. Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McKechnie, Vice President of Finance, will be available to meet with investors on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.



ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

