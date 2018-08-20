Market Overview

ACM Research to Participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 28

Globe Newswire  
August 20, 2018
FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), a provider of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment used by manufacturers of advanced semiconductors, announced today that it will participate at the Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit to be held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Chicago, IL.  Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark McKechnie, Vice President of Finance, will be available to meet with investors on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Jefferies representative.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

© ACM Research, Inc. SAPS and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. All rights reserved. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States:     The Blueshirt Group
      Ralph Fong
      +1 (415) 489-2195
      ralph@blueshirtgroup.com 
In China:     The Blueshirt Group Asia
      Gary Dvorchak, CFA
      +86 (138) 1079-1480
      gary@blueshirtgroup.com 

 

