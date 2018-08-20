B.O.S. Reports Revenue Growth of 12% and Net Income Growth of 16% in the Second Quarter of 2018

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BOSC), a leading Israeli integrator of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises, today reported its financial results for the fiscal 2018 second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.

BOS reported revenues of $7.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, a 12% increase as compared to $6.7 million in the comparable quarter in 2017. Net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $192,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $166,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) was $317,000 for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to $311,000 for the second quarter of 2017 (See Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

BOS reported revenues of $15.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a 15% increase as compared to $13.8 million in the comparable 2017 period. Net income for the six month period was $397,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $313,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period. The Company reported EBITDA of $682,000 for the first six months of 2018, as compared to $626,000 for the first six months of 2017.

Shareholders' equity increased to $10.9 million ($3.07 per share) as of June 30, 2018 from $10.2 million ($3.04 per share) in December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily related to the growth in net income for the first half of 2018, as well as to $400,000 of equity raised in April of 2018. The proceeds raised were mainly used to finance the Company's new logistic center that was launched during the second quarter of 2018.

Yuval Viner, Co-CEO at BOS, stated, "We are pleased with the organic revenue growth we experienced across our Supply Chain and RFID and Mobile divisions. As we have stated in the past, we are focused on strategically building our international pipeline, specifically for our Supply Chain division, while leveraging our leading position in Israel as a provider of RFID and Mobile solutions, and our first half results reflect our efforts to do so. During the second quarter we announced two orders for our comprehensive Supply Chain solutions, and have also completed the delivery of a mobile system order for a top tier customer in the Israeli market, demonstrating our leadership position. We look forward to continuing this momentum into the second half of fiscal 2018, and meet our forecast for fiscal 2018 of revenues exceeding $29 million and net income surpassing $800,000."

Eyal Cohen, Co-CEO at BOS, added, "Revenue growth in the Supply Chain division was primarily due to a 54% increase in sales to the Far East, and growth in the RFID and Mobile division was largely attributable to orders from both new and existing customers within the Israeli market. Our gross margins decreased slightly as compared to the comparable periods, due primarily to product mix, but we expect gross margins to improve in the second half of the year. Furthermore, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet providing us with a solid platform for future growth."

About BOS

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is a leading Israeli integrator of RFID and Mobile solutions and a global provider of Supply Chain solutions to enterprises. BOS' RFID and Mobile division offers both turnkey integration services as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and AIDC hardware and communications equipment, BOS middleware and industry-specific software applications. The Company's Supply Chain division provides electronic components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as to enterprise customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.boscorporate.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 15,843 $ 13,780 $ 7,552 $ 6,716 Cost of revenues 12,626 10,868 5,996 5,252 Gross profit 3,217 2,912 1,556 1,464 Operating costs and expenses: Sales and marketing 1,847 1,591 934 777 General and administrative 850 845 389 449 Total operating costs and expenses 2,697 2,436 1,323 1,226 Operating income 520 476 233 238 Financial expenses, net (123) (163) (41) (72) Net income $ 397 $ 313 $ 192 $ 166 Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net income per share 3,446 3,051 3,534 3,104





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,496 $ 1,533 Restricted bank deposits 302 247 Trade receivables 8,237 9,804 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,215 898 Inventories 2,751 3,240 Total current assets 14,001 15,722 LONG-TERM ASSETS 181 220 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,010 651 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 109 138 GOODWILL 4,676 4,676 Total assets $ 19,977 $ 21,407





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long term loans 479 505 Trade payables 4,249 5,951 Employees and payroll accruals 706 822 Deferred revenues 913 798 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 277 304 Total current liabilities 6,624 8,380 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 2,157 2,523 Accrued severance pay 270 286 Total long-term liabilities 2,427 2,809 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 10,926 10,218 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 19,977 $ 21,407





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Income as reported $ 397 $ 313 $ 192 $ 166



Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 28 28 14 14 Stock based compensation 28 32 14 15 Total Adjustments 56 60 28 29 Net Income on a Non-GAAP basis $ 453 $ 373 $ 220 $ 195





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, Three months ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income $ 520 $ 476 $ 233 $ 238 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 28 28 14 14 Stock based compensation 28 32 14 15 Depreciation 106 90 56 44 EBITDA $ 682 $ 626 $ 317 $ 311





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID and

Mobile

Solutions Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated RFID and

Mobile

Solutions Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated Six months ended June 30,

2018 Three months ended June 30,

2018 Revenues $ 7,145 $ 8,740 $ (42) $ 15,843 $ 3,323 $ 4,235 $ (6) $ 7,552 Gross profit $ 1,696 $ 1,521 $ - $ 3,217 $ 720 $ 836 $ - $ 1,556



