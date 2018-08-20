The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MD, COOL, SBGL and GOGO

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Class Period: February 4, 2016 to July 27, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

During the class period, MEDNAX, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's business model was not sustainable; and (2) Mednax's growth was in fact based upon suppressing physician compensation and enforcing non-compete agreements to deter physician defections. On April 20, 2017, Mednax announced negative financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Then on July 28, 2017, during an earnings call, Mednax announced that the Company failed to complete any acquisitions of anesthesiologist practices during the second quarter and disclosed that any future acquisitions were unlikely. Following this news, shares of Mednax fell from a close of $56.49 on July 27, 2017, to a close of $47.73 per share the following day.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 to June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the true nature of (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL)

Class Period: April 7, 2017 to June 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

The complaint alleges Sibanye Gold Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye's safety protocols were inadequate to prevent a high rate of worker death; (2) Sibanye's mining supervisors routinely forced Company employees to work in unsafe and unlawful conditions; the foregoing issues would foreseeably subject Sibanye to heightened regulatory oversight; and (3) as a result, Sibanye's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2017 to May 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

Throughout the class period, Gogo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Gogo's 2Ku antenna had more reliability issues than the public was led to believe; (2) Gogo's 2Ku antennas required costly installation and faced costly remediation challenges or required replacement due to deicing fluids from planes infiltrating the 2Ku system, as well as manufacturing and software issues; (3) consequently, Gogo would not be able to meet its previously issued 2018 guidance; and (4) as a result, the company's financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

