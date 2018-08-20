Creative and Innovative Payments Expert Named New Central 1 CFO

Sheila Vokey Joins Central 1 to Provide Strategic Financial Leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A deep interest in supporting transformative organizational change through the finance function drew Sheila Vokey to the role of Chief Financial Officer at Central 1 Credit Union (Central 1), an appointment the organization is pleased to announce today. Vokey will begin her role at Central 1 effective October 9, 2018.



"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to the success of Central 1's members and clients, and to bring my payments and financial services industry experience and perspective to support the success of the organization's strategic and business plans," said Vokey.

Her extensive financial management, corporate strategy and risk management experience in financial services and the payments industry has resulted in successfully finding significant costs savings and process improvement through roles in Payments Canada, Bank of Canada and the Canadian Tourism Association.

"Sheila's proven success in creating positive change in the financial sector, paired with her understanding of risk and enthusiasm for continuous improvement are a great asset for Central 1," said Mark Blucher, CEO. "We're excited to have her bring her experience in championing innovation from both an enterprise and departmental perspective as we continue to undergo transformational change at Central 1."

Prior to her time in her most recent role as Chief Financial Officer at Payments Canada (a secondment from the Bank of Canada), Vokey was Chief Risk Officer and Advisor to the Governor at Bank of Canada; she has also held the role of Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at the Canadian Tourism Commission.

Vokey holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, achieved her CA/CPA with KPMG and a Masters' Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management from York University. She also possesses an ICD designation.

In addition to CEO Mark Blucher, Vokey joins Central 1's executive leadership team of Richard Beed, SVP Human Resources; Brent Clode, Chief Investment Officer; David Finnie, Chief Risk Officer; and Marilyn Mauritz, Chief Transformation and Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary.



