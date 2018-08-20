Dr. Mark Curtis-Chávez Named New College of DuPage Provost

Glen Ellyn, Ill., Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of DuPage Board of Trustees unanimously approved Dr. Mark Curtis-Chávez as the new Provost during its regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 16.

In the new role developed by President Dr. Ann Rondeau, Curtis-Chávez will oversee the College's Academic and Student Affairs departments, which will be combined under one division to better align the institution's focus on student success. His responsibilities include the planning, development and administration of the College's educational programs and student services as the College's Chief Academic Officer.

"Our search committee reviewed applications from candidates nationwide to find the right fit for this institution," said College of DuPage President Dr. Ann Rondeau. "We are confident that Dr. Curtis-Chávez's proven leadership in student success and his prior experience at a number of larger institutions will be a fine complement to College of DuPage, its students, faculty and staff."

Curtis-Chávez comes to the College from Lone Star College-CyFair in Texas, where he most recently served as Special Assistant to the President. In this role, he managed the department of College Relations and initiated as well as led the institution's Grants Council and the Data Team, which focused on student retention, success and completion.

Other accomplishments at Lone Star include developing and launching a district-wide faculty recruiting plan as Interim Assistant Vice Chancellor for Special Initiatives and, as Dean of Instruction, increasing enrollment 53 percent, online enrollment 160 percent and dual credit enrollment 61 percent.

Coming to College of DuPage is a homecoming of sorts for Curtis-Chávez, who spent several years in the Midwest earning a Ph.D. in Higher Education from the University of Toledo, a master's degree in English from Northern Illinois University and a bachelor's degree in English from Indiana University.

"I found my passion for education in the Midwest and I am excited to provide my experience and leadership to help further the College of DuPage mission," he said. "I look forward to working with the COD community as we continue to focus on providing high-quality educational opportunities, support and resources to those we serve."

Read more about Dr. Mark Curtis-Chávez.

