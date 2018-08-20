The Great Stoneboro Fair in Mercer County PA…"Always on Labor Day, A Family Tradition for Over 150 Fairs"!

Mercer County, PA, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back for its 150th year, The Great Stoneboro Fair starts on August 29th and goes through Labor Day. Visitors attending this 6 day event can expect to find livestock & agricultural judging & displays, great food, All American Lumberjack Camp & Show, kid's events, harness racing, midway rides, tractor pulls, demolition derby, fireworks and much more!

Events at the Alex Sharp Horse Ring include: Horse and Pony shows, The equine costume contest, and Dave Martin's Bull Ride Mania Show.



The All American Lumberjack Show at the Great Stoneboro Fair is always one of the weekends biggest attractions









Admission is $10 per person which includes parking, grandstand seat, midway rides and centerfield shows. Children under two are free. For more on admission fees including information for parents and guardians follow this link.

A complete list of fair attractions and times as well as Midway ride hours can be found on their schedule of events.

About Mercer County, PA

Located in Western Pennsylvania, Mercer County PA is home to Grove City Premium Outlets, boutiques, and unique specialty stores for shoppers. The area is also known for wine and brew tours, WaterFire Sharon, PA outdoor adventure, and outstanding golf. Golf Digest ranked Mercer County PA as one of its top golf destinations. Visitors can dine on mouthwatering cuisine at an array of fine restaurants and then stay overnight in a well-appointed hotel, a luxurious bed and breakfast, or a cozy country inn. Close to Pittsburgh, Erie, Cleveland, and southern Ontario, Canada, Mercer County PA is easily accessible via I-80 and I-79. Our County offers the perfect escape. For more information, visit www.VisitMercerCountyPa.com .

