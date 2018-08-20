Sovrin Foundation Names Attinad Software Founding Steward

SALT LAKE CITY and TRIVANDRUM, INDIA, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovrin Foundation, an international nonprofit dedicated to enabling self-sovereign identity online, today announced Attinad Software as a Founding Steward of the Sovrin Network. Attinad Software's validator node will be the first node on the Sovrin Network to be operated and maintained in India.

The Sovrin Foundation is an international nonprofit organization established to administer the Trust Framework governing the Sovrin Network, a public service utility enabling self-sovereign identity on the Internet.









Attinad Software will play a fundamental role for the Sovrin Foundation by operating and maintaining a validator node in consensus with the nodes run by other Sovrin Stewards on the Sovrin Network, ensuring the overall security and accessibility of the network.

Attinad Software in 2015 was ranked number six on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2015, which ranks the top 50 fastest growing technology companies in the country. Attinad Software provides enterprises with emerging technology solutions like Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud, and IoT stack (SMACT).

"Attinad Software is an organization that supports and takes advantage of revolutionary digital technology solutions that improve operations within enterprises," said Heather C. Dahl, executive director of the Sovrin Foundation. "We are happy to see that Attinad Software understands how Sovrin and its open-source public permissioned ledger has the potential to enhance and transform current IoT models."

The Sovrin Network is designed to enable the secure exchange of cryptographically-signed verifiable digital credentials. Attinad Software is planning on strengthening the IoT footprint coverage of the Sovrin network.

"Sovrin is rightly positioned to bring about a revolution in the internet through a distributed digital identity for the users," said Mohammed Rijas, CEO of Attinad Software. "Attinad Software would be providing the impetus to this journey through claim definitions and solution development in various IoT and Analytics verticals. Attinad's concept of Universal IoT profile would be implemented through Hyperledger Indy."



###





About Sovrin

The Sovrin Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to administer the Trust Framework governing the Sovrin Network, a public service utility enabling self-sovereign identity on the internet. The Sovrin Network is operated by independent Stewards and uses the power of a hybrid distributed ledger as a fast, private, and secure framework for giving every person, organization, and thing the ability to own and control their own secure, permanent digital identity.

About Attinad Software

Attinad Software is a company with focus on products and engineering services in the digital transformation space. Under the umbrella brand of Cantiz, Attinad has built various products including Nucleus – a big data engine for IoT, Electron – a protocol agnostic firmware for IoT gateway controllers, Appweaver – a framework for developing IoT applications for omni channel delivery, Neutron – an advanced machine learning engine for IoT use cases and Ion – a rule engine to handle IoT workflows using an IFTTT engine.







Attachment

Helen Garneau Sovrin.org 801.701.1848 helen@Sovrin.org