Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2018.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.64 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.79 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05208 Ex-Dividend Date: August 30, 2018 Record Date: August 31, 2018 Payable Date: September 10, 2018

Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372

Local: 416‐304‐4443

www.lifesplit.com

info@quadravest.com