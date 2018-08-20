Market Overview

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

Globe Newswire  
August 20, 2018 9:00am   Comments


TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2018.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.15 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.64 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $14.79 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great‐West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

   Distribution Details    
     
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B)   $0.05208
     
Ex-Dividend Date:   August 30, 2018
     
Record Date:   August 31, 2018
     
Payable Date:   September 10, 2018

Investor Relations: 1‐877‐478‐2372
Local: 416‐304‐4443
www.lifesplit.com 
info@quadravest.com

