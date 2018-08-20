North American Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") (TSX:FFN) (TSX:FFN) declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable September 10, 2018 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2018.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $12.25 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.30 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $19.55.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details Class A Share (FFN) $0.10000 Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A) $0.04583 Ex-Dividend Date: August 30, 2018 Record Date: August 31, 2018 Payable Date: September 10, 2018





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.financial15.com

info@quadravest.com