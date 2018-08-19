Key Energy Services Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. ("Key" or the "Company") (NYSE:KEG) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Rob Saltiel to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and director effective as of August 20, 2018.

"I am pleased to announce Rob's appointment as the Company's new President and Chief Executive Officer," said Phil Norment, the Company's Chairman of the Board. "He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with the public markets, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to shareholders."

"I know that I speak for everyone at Key in thanking Marshall Dodson for his leadership during the CEO transition," Norment continued. "Marshall's leadership and tireless dedication to the Company over the past twelve years have contributed greatly to the Company's current success, improving its balance sheet and its operating and financial performance. The Board is confident that Rob is the right person to build on this momentum and guide the Company to new horizons as CEO."

"I am excited to be joining Key and working with a well-respected team that is focused on providing safe and efficient energy services for our clients. Together with the Board, executive leadership and our national workforce, we will emphasize growth, financial discipline and shareholder value creation," said Rob Saltiel, the Company's incoming President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am honored to be leading Key as we begin this exciting new chapter for our Company."

Mr. Saltiel most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Atwood Oceanics, a publicly-traded offshore drilling contractor headquartered in Houston, Texas, from 2009 until the Atwood Oceanic's sale to Ensco plc in October of 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Saltiel served in various senior management roles, including Chief Operating Officer, at Transocean. Mr. Saltiel holds a BSE in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University and an MBA from Northwestern University.

Mr. Marshall Dodson, currently the Company's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer, will continue with the Company in his role as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, ensuring a seamless leadership transition.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services is the largest onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor based on the number of rigs owned. Key provides a complete range of well intervention services and has operations in all major onshore oil and gas producing regions of the continental United States.

For more information, visit www.keyenergy.com .