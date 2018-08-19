New Farmland Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Has Filed a New Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Farmland Partners Inc. Expanding the Relevant Class Period – FPI, FPI-PB

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that it has filed a new securities class action lawsuit on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Farmland Partners Inc. ("Farmland" or the "Company") (NYSE:FPI, FPI-PB)) between March 16, 2016 and July 10, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit, which expands the class period asserted in the recent lawsuit filed against the Company concerning the revelations made by the Rota Fortunae report, seeks to recover Farmland shareholders' investment losses.



To join the Farmland class action, and/or to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit please visit Farmland Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) that as a result, Farmland's earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland's non-arm's length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

On July 11, 2018, Rota Fortunae published a report stating, among other things, that "FPI is artificially increasing revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to FPI as rent; 310% of 2017 earnings could be made-up." The report further stated that "FPI has neglected to disclose that the majority of its loans have been made to two members of the management team, including Jesse Hough, CEO Paul Pittman's long-time business partner," and "[w]e found evidence that strongly supports FPI has significantly overpaid for properties."

On this news, Farmland's stock fell $3.37 per share, or over 38%, from its previous closing price to close at $5.28 per share on July 11, 2018, damaging investors.

The new class action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, under docket number 1:18-cv-02104. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

