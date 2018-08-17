SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nielsen Holdings plc - NLSN

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Nielsen Holdings plc ("Nielsen" or the "Company") (NYSE:NLSN) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Nielsen and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On July 26, 2018, Nielsen announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018, which missed the Company's public net income and free cash flow estimates by a wide margin and reduced previously reaffirmed 2018 financial guidance. Nielsen cited the impact of the European General Data Protection Regulation, announced that it would do a "deep dive" into its "Buy" segment of operations, and announced that its Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Mitch Barns would retire from Nielsen at the end of 2018.

On this news, Nielsen's share price fell $7.46, or 25.23%, to close at $22.11 on July 26, 2018.

