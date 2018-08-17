Focus Financial Partners To Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 28th

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report results for its second quarter of 2018 after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the results the following morning on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.



Teleconference and Webcast Details

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the call are encouraged to participate by dialing into the toll-free line at (877) 504-6131 or the international line at (786) 815-8445 and entering the passcode 6890824. A live, listen-only webcast will also be available in the investor relations section of www.focusfinancialpartners.com . A webcast replay of the call will be available shortly after the event in the investor relations section of the Company's website. The webcast replay will be available until September 12, 2018.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives.