Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) today announced that Amin Maredia, chief executive officer, and Brad Lukow, chief financial officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference at The Plaza Hotel in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 11:15 am EDT on September 5, 2018.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.sprouts.com . A replay will be archived and available at the same location.



About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. specializes in fresh, natural and organic products at prices that appeal to everyday grocery shoppers. Based on the belief that healthy food should be affordable, Sprouts' welcoming environment and knowledgeable team members continue to drive its growth. Sprouts offers a complete shopping experience that includes an array of fresh produce in the heart of the store, a deli with prepared entrees and side dishes, The Butcher Shop, The Fish Market, an expansive vitamins and supplements department and more. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates more than 300 stores in 18 states from coast to coast. Visit about.sprouts.com for more information.

