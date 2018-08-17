INVESTIGATION UPDATE for DY, HOLX and LOGM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court; further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Dycom Industries, Inc. ("Dycom" or "the Company") (NYSE:DY) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2018, Dycom announced disappointing results for the quarter ended July 28, 2018, and announced it would revise its financial guidance for fiscal 2019. Following this news, shares of Dycom fell more than 24% to close at $68.09 per share on August 13, 2018.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Hologic, Inc. ("Hologic" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:HOLX) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. Hologic is the parent company of Cynosure, Inc.

On July 30, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a statement warning against the use of "energy-based devices" to perform vaginal "rejuvenation" and/or cosmetic vaginal procedures and stated it was aware of certain manufacturers inappropriately marketing energy-based devices. The FDA further disclosed it had sent a letter to Cynosure notifying the Company that marketing for its MonaLisa Touch may violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Then on August 13, 2018, Hologic filed an 8-K stating that "Although the FDA did not mention Vitalia in its recent comments or the [MonaLisa Touch] MLT Letter, Cynosure has carefully considered the FDA's broader concerns and elected to suspend marketing and distribution of Vitalia handpieces and single-use probes until it has confirmed they meet all regulatory requirements for devices in this category. Cynosure is also asking customers to return any Vitalia handpieces and unused probes they have purchased." Following this news, shares of Hologic fell from a close of $40.66 per share on August 10, 2018, to a close of $39.02 on August 13, 2018.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of LogMeIn, Inc. ("LogMeIn" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:LOGM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2018, during a conference call with investors, CEO Bill Wagner explained that a "combination of imperfect execution and some hangover effects of last year's merger with the GoTo business led to disappointing renewal rates." On this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

