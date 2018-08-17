Margaret O. Volk is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Residential Lending Manager at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the promotion of Margaret O. Volk to Senior Vice President, Residential Lending Manager at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. In her current role, Ms. Volk is responsible for both residential and consumer lending and managing the loan origination team in addition to new product development and underwriting, while maintaining the highest levels of white-glove client service. She is also the Chairperson of the Bank's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Committee.



Margaret O. Volk, Senior Vice President, Residential Lending Manager, Peapack-Gladstone Bank





Ms. Volk joined the Bank in 2003 as Vice President, Manager of the Residential Mortgage Department. She has 32 years of experience in the residential mortgage business, previously holding positions at SIB Mortgage as Regional Underwriting Manager where she managed a staff of underwriters with loan volume from 30 diverse branches and as Private Banking Mortgage Loan Officer at Summit Bank, where she originated and underwrote first mortgage portfolio and home equity loans.

A resident of Randolph, New Jersey, Ms. Volk holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English cum laude from Albany State University. She is Treasurer of the Morris County Housing Alliance and actively works with non-profit groups to increase homeownership opportunities for first-time homebuyers. Margaret and her husband Ross also maintain a scholarship fund at Penn State University for undergraduates enrolled in the Law Enforcement and Corrections program.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.27 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $5.7 billion as of June 30, 2018. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through Peapack Private Wealth Management and its private banking locations in Bedminster, Gladstone, Fairfield, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, and its trust office in Greenville, DE, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service through its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms.





