Connecticut Water Service, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

CLINTON, Conn., Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3125 per common share payable on Sept. 18, 2018, for shareholders of record as of Sept. 4, 2018. This quarterly dividend remains unchanged from the previous quarter and represents an annualized dividend of $1.25 per share.



The Company has a dividend reinvestment plan and a common stock purchase plan available to new investors, registered shareholders, and customers and employees of the Company's regulated water utility subsidiaries. Additional information about the DRIP and a plan prospectus are available on the Investors page of the Company's website, http://ir.ctwater.com, or upon request.

The Company is one of the 10 largest U.S.-based publicly traded water utilities, and it is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol CTWS. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries, the Company serves more than 135,000 water customers, or more than 425,000 people in 80 communities across Connecticut and Maine, and more than 3,000 wastewater customers in Southbury, Connecticut.





