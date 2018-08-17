SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – September 25, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rockwell Medical, Inc. ("Rockwell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RMTI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Rockwell securities between March 16, 2018 and June 26, 2018, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rmti .



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Rockwell was aware that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will not pursue Rockwell's proposal for separate reimbursement for Triferic; (2) the estimated reserves in Rockwell's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 are misstated; (3) there was a material weakness in Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting; (4) consequently, Rockwell's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective during the Class Period; (5) Robert L. Chioini, former Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell, withheld material information regarding Triferic from Rockwell's auditor, corporate counsel and five independent directors of Rockwell's Board; and (6) consequently, Defendants' statements about Rockwell's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Rockwell you have until September 25, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

